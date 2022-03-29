New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received during the seven-and-a-half-year rule of the Narendra Modi government is 65 per cent higher than the inflow received during the ten-year rule of the Congress Party-led UPA government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Replying to the discussion on the Finance Bill, 2022, and Appropriation Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister said that in the 7 years and 9 months of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the FDI inflows into India have been $500.5 billion, which is about 65 per cent higher than the FDI inflows during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led UPA government.

In the financial year 2020-21, FDI inflows to India surged to $81.72 billion despite the global economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

