Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI): For centuries, Narmada Parikrama has remained not only a pilgrimage but also an experience of faith and spiritual strength, and Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Narmada Parikrama in Gujarat reflects this enduring tradition. Every year, the Gujarat government makes extensive arrangements to ensure the Parikrama is conducted in a well-organised manner.

According to a release, the 30-day Parikrama will be held from Fagan Vad Amas (March 19) to Chaitra Vad Amas (April 17) this year. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government is making comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smoother Parikrama for pilgrims.

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Gujarat Pavitra Yatra Dham Vikas Board (GPYVB) is making arrangements worth around ₹10 crore for 2025-26. Temporary facilities earlier created at a cost of ₹5.41 crore are being strengthened, including dome shelters, mobile toilets, water stations, medical units, 24x7 ambulances, lighting and emergency help points, and a large waterproof dome with cots, mattresses, cushions, chairs and bed sheets for pilgrims to sit and rest. Arrangements for bathrooms, changing rooms, cloak rooms, service centres and shops are also being made.

GPVYB has arranged temporary toilets, mobile toilet vans, bathing facilities, steady water supply, drainage and waste disposal systems to maintain cleanliness and hygiene across the Parikrama area. Housekeeping teams will remain on duty (in different shifts) to keep the area clean and well-maintained.

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Police booths, security cabins and watchtowers will be set up, with trained security personnel on duty. Barricading arrangements and infrared (IR) and radio frequency identification (RFID) based head count systems will be used to monitor pilgrim movement and manage the crowd, the release noted.

Extensive LED and flood lighting will illuminate the Parikrama Marg and all ghats along the 18 km route to ensure a safe path for pilgrims at night. Sound systems, wireless communication and CCTV surveillance will be in place, with technical operators continuously monitoring the area.

Permanent infrastructure works have been completed at a total cost of ₹5.07 crore, including: (1) Paver block pathway, facility centre, drinking water tank, solar lights and toilet block at Madhi Devasthan at ₹99.68 lakh; (2) Retaining wall, Parikramaarthi facility centre, toilet, drinking water, renovation of pilgrim residence, shed, electrification, borewell, solar light and drainage system at Siddhatekri Ram Kund at ₹226.93 lakh; (3) Parikramaarthi facility centre, toilet, drinking water, electrification and pathway at Balbala Kund at ₹149.87 lakh, the release stated.

The Gujarat Government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, is further promoting the state's cultural and age-old traditions. (ANI)

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