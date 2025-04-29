VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: The Federation of Direct Selling Association (FDSA), in collaboration with Shoolini University, successfully organized a day-long Education and Awareness Program at Chennai. The event witnessed a vibrant gathering of over 380 plus Direct Sellers from across Tamil Nadu, representing various FDSA member companies.FDSA, India's largest self-regulatory body for the Direct Selling industry, established in 2011 and comprising 29 active member companies, led the initiative. Key dignitaries present included Shri A P Reddy, President - FDSA, Shri Rajiv Gupta, Vice President - FDSA, Adv. Dev Anand, Vice President - FDSA, and academic experts including Dr. Prof. Thomas Joseph from Gulati institute of Finance & Taxation and Subject expert, Direct Selling Monitoring committee, Govt of Kerala and Dr. Prof. Kamalkant Vasisht from Shoolini University.

The Chief Guest, Thiru Mohan, IAS, Director & Commissioner, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, graced the occasion and commended FDSA for its consistent efforts in organizing such awareness drives.The event served as an educational platform to raise awareness on Direct Selling rules, ethical practices, regulatory frameworks, and the importance of compliance with The Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021. The 13-year long journey of FDSA was showcased through a video presentation highlighting its impact on shaping-up the legal and policy frameworks, since its inception.

"The Direct Selling industry in India has come a long way from the days of uncertainty and lack of regulation. When the Federation of Direct Selling Association (FDSA) was founded in 2011, our mission was clear--to bring legal sanctity & structure to an industry that had immense potential but was often misunderstood. Over more than a decade, through persistent advocacy and close collaboration with both state and central governments, we are proud to have played a pivotal role in the development and implementation of the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021.

South India, and Tamil Nadu in particular, has always been at the forefront of this movement. In fact, every district in Tamil Nadu is home to at least one successful Direct Selling company. Today, the industry has expanded to an impressive Rs26,000 crore in annual sales, with FDSA member companies contributing approximately 31%. It is also noteworthy that 45% of direct sellers are women, many of whom focus on healthcare-related OTC products designed to meet specific wellness needs at the individual level.

With a comprehensive regulatory framework now in-place, the Direct Selling sector is well-positioned for accelerated growth, projected at around 20% year on year. As India progresses toward its vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2047, I am confident that our industry will play a vital role in contributing to that national aspiration. It was during the challenging year of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that Direct Selling truly proved its value--emerging as the first choice for many who had lost their jobs and were seeking an alternative, reliable source of income. This momentum was further reinforced by the introduction of the Direct Selling Rules in 2021, resulting in consistent year-on-year industry growth ranging from 12% to 20%."said Shri. A P Reddy, President, Federation of Direct Selling Association (FDSA).

During the event, Shri Rajiv Gupta, Vice President - FDSA, provided a comprehensive overview of the Direct Selling industry's journey in India, highlighting the transformation from a credibility-challenged sector to one now backed by legal recognition. He encouraged the youth to embrace Direct Selling as a legitimate livelihood opportunity. Adv. Dev Anand, also Vice President - FDSA, emphasized the importance of understanding legal compliance, ethical practices, and business regulations, delivered a well-received presentation to equip sellers with actionable knowledge. He also thanked the Government of Tamil Nadu for its proactive steps, including the 2023 gazette notification establishing a state monitoring mechanism. Dr. Prof. Thomas Joseph, subject expert from Kerala's Direct Selling Monitoring Committee, shared insights into the supportive role of monitoring committee in state governments and the significance of local-level oversight. Adding an academic perspective, Dr. Prof. Kamalkant Vasisht from Shoolini University spoke about the university's contributions to Direct Selling education, while also shedding light on the global trends and future potential of the industry in India.

