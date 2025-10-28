VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Continuing the festive spirit, Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, has announced a special offer giving retail customers in India 55%* discount on international gift shipments up to 5kg.

"Festivals are about sharing joy and staying close to loved ones, no matter the distance," said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president, marketing, customer experience, and air network, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, FedEx. "Through this offer, we're making it easier for people to celebrate across borders while giving a boost to India's small enterprises. It reflects how commerce and culture can move forward together."

The offer, valid until January 18, 2026, covers the upcoming festive and holiday season. Customers can avail the benefit by calling 1800 103 3339 or visiting the nearest FedEx retail store.

With a global network covering 220 countries and territories, FedEx continues to strengthen India's export readiness and empower small businesses. Its SME-focused initiatives, such as SME Connect and collaborations supporting the One District One Product program, help local enterprises access new markets. Services like FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP) further expand this reach by giving Indian e-tailers faster and more affordable access to customers worldwide.

Adding to the convenience, FedEx Delivery Manager allows recipients abroad to personalize delivery options, such as choosing delivery dates or alternate locations. Ensuring gifts arrive when and where they're most needed during the busy festive period.

Through these initiatives, FedEx is making global gifting more affordable, accessible, and personal. Helping individuals, artisans, and businesses in India share the joy of the season with the world.

*Discount applicable only on freight charges, excluding surcharges and GST. Availability of services and transfer times may vary depending on origin and destination. Please read the terms and conditions for more details.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the worlds most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

