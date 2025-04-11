VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 11: Forum for IIT-JEE (FIITJEE) is set to resume its classes again with full preparation. In an email sent to thousands of its registered students, the FIITJEE management has claimed that online classes will commence immediately, and classroom programs will begin starting in May. FIITJEE sent these emails to all students on April 1st and 3rd.

Notably, between the end of December 2024 and January 2025, several FIITJEE centers, including those in Ghaziabad and Noida, had suddenly shut down. In its email to students and their parents, FIITJEE stated that some internal individuals and external rival coaching institutions conspired to damage their centers and FIITJEE's credibility. While they succeeded temporarily, FIITJEE asserted that these efforts will ultimately fail (literally "they will have to eat dust/face defeat"), as the institute has resumed coaching for IIT admission with renewed vigor and preparation.

FIITJEE also claims that most of its centers are operating normally ("as before"), and they are reopening the centers that were forced to shut down due to a 'criminal conspiracy'. The FIITJEE management sought to reassure all parents that the expertise and tools they employ to prepare students for IIT enrollment are unmatched in the coaching industry.

FIITJEE has been in the IIT coaching industry for nearly 30 years. During this time, FIITJEE has achieved numerous milestones. Every year, hundreds of students pass the IIT competitive examinations after receiving coaching from FIITJEE. FIITJEE currently has a presence throughout the country. FIITJEE's founder, Dinesh Kumar Goel, is himself an IIT graduate. He started FIITJEE as a small center and has built it into a global entity.

FIITJEE asserts that despite facing numerous challenges ("lakh problems"), they cannot leave the students' futures hanging in the balance. They cannot bear to see disappointment among those who have placed their trust in FIITJEE and enrolled their children.

