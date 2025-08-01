PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 1: The cradle of meaningful cinema, Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), is officially open for film entries for the festival's milestone 10th edition. Recognized as a growing force in India's cinematic landscape, BVFF invites filmmakers from across India and around the world to submit their films by September 9, 2025. More than just a festival, BVFF stands as a national platform that celebrates storytelling, community, dialogue and creative expression, while spotlighting unique stories that shape Indian cinema.

Over the past nine memorable editions, BVFF has established itself as a vital platform for meaningful cinema from across India, championing bold storytelling and fresh perspectives. With over 1,500 entries received, 310+ films screened and an annual footfall of 20,000+ passionate cinephiles, the festival has become a key stop on the Indian Film Festival Circuit where emerging filmmakers showcase their craft, connect with industry leaders, and be part of candid conversations that help build the Northeast as the hub of creativity. As it continues to grow, BVFF remains committed to amplifying diverse voices and celebrating the richness of Indian cinema in all its forms.

Reflecting on the journey so far and looking ahead, Tanushree Hazarika, Festival Director said, "Ten editions ago, BVFF started as a dream project, a vision to create a space for the North East in the national film conversation. Today, we stand on a decade of stories that moved us, filmmakers who inspired us, and audiences who believed in us. We encourage storytellers to be part of this edition and participate in the film contests and film awards for feature films, documentaries and short films".

Located in the heart of Guwahati, BVFF acts as a cinematic bridge between the Northeast and the rest of the world, between creators and industry veterans, between tradition and technology.

BVFF has proudly hosted some of India's most respected cinematic minds, including Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Krishna DK, Prakash Jha, Vishal Bhardwaj, Gauri Shinde, Boman Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Farhan Akhtar and many more. Their presence has not only inspired audiences but also nurtured a sense of belief in the power of authentic cinema rooted in passion and emotion. Besides this, delegates have also been imparted with insights on crucial aspects such as scriptwriting, financing and distribution.

The strength of BVFF lies in its people, a small but fiercely passionate team including Pallavi Chumki Barua (Creative Director), Samujjal Kashyap (Technical Director), Karma Paljor (Publicity Director) and Bjorn DeNiese (Communications Director). Their dedication, along with the unwavering guidance of the advisory board Ronnie Lahiri, Reema Kagti, Adil Hussain and Leena Yadav, has shaped BVFF into the national powerhouse it is today. This year, the festival takes another exciting leap with the addition of acclaimed film professionals Smriti Kiran and Murtaza Ali Khan, bringing fresh insight and depth to the festival's programming and outreach.

One of the advisors of the festival, Ronnie Lahiri, said, "As this intimate festival continues to grow, it's become more than just a significant platform for cinematic dialogue - it's also brought meaningful cinema, workshops, and discussions to Northeast India. With the tenth year approaching, I'm confident the festival will solidify its position as an unmissable event on the film festival circuit, especially with the exciting introduction of an international segment this year."

Speaking about BVFF, Murtaza Ali Khan expressed, "The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival has become a very important part of my annual calendar. What makes BVFF truly special is its world-class curation of films, a strong focus on Northeast India's cinema and culture, and the unmatched warmth and hospitality that make it an unforgettable experience."

The upcoming edition promises not just screenings, but masterclasses, interactive sessions, performances, networking evenings and celebratory showcases of both national and international cinema, curated to educate, entertain and elevate the spirit of filmmaking.

