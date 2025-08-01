United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Nation 2025 Full Schedule PDF Download: Some intense and exciting T20I cricket action is expected when the UAE (United Arab Emirates) host Pakistan and Afghanistan for the Tri-Nation Series 2025, starting August 29. You can download the full UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 PDF Schedule for free here. Over the years, the UAE have slowly started to establish themselves as an exciting force in the cricketing arena, registering wins over teams like New Zealand, most recently, Bangladesh. Now, they will look to show how dangerous they can be as they go up against Afghanistan and Pakistan, two of Asian cricket's biggest teams and no wonder that it is going to be a fascinating Tri-Nation Series 2025. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competiton.

The format of the United Arab Emirates Tri-Nation Series 2025 is a pretty simple one. Every team will play the other twice, with the group stage comprising six matches. At the end of the group stage, the teams that finish in the top two on the points table will compete in the final, which is slated to take place on September 7. The iconic Sharjah Cricket Ground will host all the matches of the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025. Read below. Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online To Be Available on SonyLIV, Sony Sports Network To Provide Live Telecast of Continental T20I Competition.

UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Schedule

Date Venue Venue Time (IST) August 29 Afghanistan vs Pakistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 8:30 PM August 30 UAE vs Pakistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 8:30 PM September 1 Afghanistan vs UAE Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 8:30 PM September 2 Afghanistan vs Pakistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 8:30 PM September 4 Pakistan vs UAE Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 8:30 PM September 5 Afghanistan vs UAE Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 8:30 PM September 7 Final Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 8:30 PM

It is to be noted that the timings as per the schedule shared by the Emirates Cricket Board show that all matches in the UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 will start at 7:00 PM local time. The United Arab Emirates Tri-Nation Series 2025 is going to be an ideal preparation for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament that starts on September 9. At Asia Cup 2025, UAE have been put in Group A that also features rivals India and Pakistan, alongside Oman. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong form Group B.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2025 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).