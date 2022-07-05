New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/PNN): Digibits Media Network, a global broker specialising in Forex trading based in Mauritius, has introduced new schemes and opportunities for their managing partners to handle their customers' portfolio management, purchase property and gold in Dubai, obtain a golden visa in Dubai, generate rental income in addition to Forex trading, extra earning with lot size, and referral and rewards.

Deepak L, founder of Digibits Media Network said, "We are recruiting our managing partners with the launch of the unique schemes, introduced in the world of Forex trading". "Along with the certificates to the managing partners of Digibits, they are also provided 24/5 marketing support to increase their client base. We are not charging a single penny for those wanting to become managing partners with Digibits"

An IBC registered company in Saint Vincent and licensed with the Financial Services Authority (FSA), Digibits Network Limited is providing services for CFD, commodities, and US and UK stocks. The company's USP includes the best STP broker, best execution, fast withdrawal, Forex trading, and copy trading.

The company works with retail traders and institutional traders alike, providing one-of-a-kind service to clients across the globe. Digibits is founded by experienced traders frustrated by the shortcomings of other brokers in the areas most important to serious traders. Traders are flocking to Digibits to take advantage of the premium services such as instant withdrawals, experienced Forex traders, industry-leading MetaTrader5 platform, and convenient funding methods.

Digibits has partnered with Humanbot for offering cutting-edge technology-driven solutions to their clients from their offices located in the United States, Tokyo and Dubai. Humanbot help increases the revenue of the clients by using its varied services on the Forex trading platform.

"We consider our managing partners as our family. Traders from any part of the world can become our managing partners and take our franchise free of cost. Our partners have an opportunity to earn a cash bonus, receive birthday gifts, a foreign tour opportunity every fortnight, a weekly dinner, and a world bonus. Managing partners will have a huge databank of IBs and clients portfolios and they have a huge opportunity to earn on every lot size traded by their clients" said Deepak.

Digibits Media network is regulated by Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius. FSC is a regulator of the non-bank financial markets in Mauritius and comprises Security Exchanges, clearing and settlement facilities and security trading systems.

For more details connect to the website: http://www.Digibitsfx.com

