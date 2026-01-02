New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): India's fiscal position during the April-November period of FY26 indicates that concerns over lagging tax revenues and adherence to the full-year budget targets have resurfaced, even as the government continues to prioritise capital expenditure-led growth, as per a report by Union Bank of India.

The report stated that the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 9.77 lakh crore during the first eight months of FY26, accounting for 62 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE).

This compares with a deficit of Rs 8.47 lakh crore, or 54 per cent of the Revised Estimate (RE), recorded in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 15.4 per cent.

It stated, "India's fiscal position during April-November FY26 suggests that concerns around lagging tax revenues."

The higher fiscal deficit was largely driven by front-loaded capital expenditure, which rose sharply by 28 per cent year-on-year during April-November FY26.

A fiscal deficit occurs when a government's total spending exceeds its total revenue (from taxes, fees, etc.) in a financial year, creating a shortfall that must be covered by borrowing, adding to the national debt.

The widening of the deficit reflects an investment-led fiscal strategy rather than a consumption-driven expansion. This approach is seen as improving the quality of fiscal adjustment and supporting stronger medium-term growth prospects.

Revenue expenditure, however, remained subdued during the period. Overall receipts recorded only modest growth, despite support from a higher-than-budgeted dividend transfer from the Reserve Bank of India and robust non-debt capital receipts.

These factors provided some cushion to government finances, even as expenditure pressures increased due to higher capital outlays.

The report also mentioned that with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation cess largely phased out, the role of states has become increasingly important in shaping consolidated government finances. States' own revenue performance and their borrowing behaviour are expected to play a key role going forward.

While central government finances appear broadly on track, sustained fiscal consolidation will depend on coordinated execution of capital expenditure and effective revenue mobilisation at both the central and state levels.

Overall, the current fiscal stance remains broadly consistent with the medium-term fiscal consolidation path.

However, this will be contingent on continued revenue buoyancy and the maintenance of high-quality expenditure, particularly sustained investment-led spending that supports long-term growth. (ANI)

