Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31: Five Iron Golf, a renowned name in the indoor golf industry, is excited to announce the grand opening of its location in India, situated in The Grand Venice Mall, Greater Noida. On a mission to make golf accessible to all ages, Five Iron Golf India offers a unique, immersive, and state-of-the-art indoor golf experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels. "Five Iron Golf provides golf for everyone that is fun, entertaining, and engaging in a social environment. Whether you are honing your own skills or in the company of friends, colleagues or on date-night, Five Iron Golf provides a fun filled environment to maximize your personal enjoyment and free time," says Gregg Hayden, owner of Five Iron Golf India.

Equipped with state-of-the-art Trackman technology, Five Iron Golf India immerses golfers into some of the most iconic virtual courses from around the world, all within the comfort of an indoor setting. Whether one is a seasoned pro or a curious beginner, the studio offers a welcoming and inclusive gateway into the wonders of golfing that everyone can enjoy.

The Five Iron Golf India venue complements its pioneering golf simulation with a delightfully crafted selection of food and beverages, culminating into an experience place people will want to keep returning to.

"We believe that golf is more than just a sport - it's a journey," says Manesh Patel, CEO of Five Iron Golf India. "At our indoor studio, we're inviting everyone to come along for the ride. We're changing the way people see golf by making it more accessible, more fun, and more rewarding than ever before."

To celebrate the launch, Five Iron Golf India will be running special offers for visitors, so be sure to mark your calendars for the grand opening on June 2nd, 2023, and join them for a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and the joy of golf.

Five Iron Golf is a leading name in the indoor golf industry, offering state-of-the-art golf simulators and a welcoming atmosphere for golf enthusiasts of all ages. With over 30 studios in the USA and Singapore, Five Iron Golf is committed to making golf accessible, enjoyable, and rewarding for everyone.

