Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): After considerably analyzing the trends in user demands and searches, FlowerAura has projected to register record numbers for Christmas 2022. The brand is in a fit state to entertain the orders and is currently running campaigns at their full potential.

Gifting is an industry requiring a lot of flexibility in terms of adapting to changes in market trends and customer behaviour parallel to the self push of continuously bringing new and exciting things to the market. After being in the business for quite a good time, FlowerAura acknowledges it and acts accordingly. The gifts for Christmas 2022 launched by the gifting giant caters a lot to what people are looking for. "Early Christmas trends have provided us with around 120% growth in our website traffic which speaks quite a lot about our clear expectation of record sales this year. We tried to go into the skin of customers and curated our collection of gifts and other products for Christmas accordingly. The decor is an inseparable part of Christmas, which we have touched more profoundly this time with beautiful specific decorations and by adding the usefulness element to them. We are quite positive about expanding our 20% incline in orders that we registered in 2021 in comparison to 2020, to many folds," quoted Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of FlowerAura.

The brand is betting upon 200+ SKUs for the winter festival that is celebrated worldwide. Whilst Christmas cakes, photo gifts, and decorations are major parallel categories; considerable prominence is given to Christmas hampers. Through a network of company-owned stores, franchise stores, and party vendors, gift delivery services are brought to operation in 600+ cities across India. Foreign locations like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and UAE are covered through International delivery service as the number of Indians residing in these countries is quite high.

FlowerAura continuously upgrades its gift collection and comes up with something special and a hit every year. The tier 1 cities, Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and 87 more cities, are marked for the availability of same-day delivery service. Delicious plum cakes, Christmas special plants always remain the highlight of every year's Christmas campaign from FlowerAura, and more delicious and advanced cakes are added this year.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

