New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/GPRC): Osia Hypermart, the fastest-growing retail chain in Gujarat with locations in over 15 cities, is introducing a cutting-edge "Osia Shopping Assistant" for the first time ever in India. In this Shopping Innovation, an ATM-like device will be placed near organizations, clubs, and hostels so that people can readily reach it for their needs and receive delivery within a short period of time. OSIA offers household goods, backpacks and luggage, and items for home decor, apart from groceries.

OSIA is offering trials of the shopping assistant to selected societies and localities, and is receiving humongous response from the audience. The new innovation is welcomed by the users as it is said to save a lot of time, money and effort of the users, by delivering all the items home, in short durations, at discounted prices.

Osia has introduced its "Osia Shopping Assistant," a digital assistant created to make shopping easier for customers, as part of its efforts to improve customers' shopping experiences. With fantastic cashback incentives, monthly deals, holiday specials, and the lowest rates in the market, Osia Shopping Assistant wants to provide clients with a hassle-free experience. Customers may receive the best-discounted, fresh goods delivered to their doorstep. The Shopping assistant will have designated promoters who will be there for the shoppers to provide their shopping lists. The order will be delivered within 12 hours of that same day. Many working professionals, bachelors, Housewives will benefit from this innovation because it will eliminate the need to commute and the inconvenience of standing in a long line. Osia Hypermart is eager to provide its customers with nothing less than the greatest service by introducing such a concept in India for the first time. With its rapid expansion and commercial innovations, OSIA has been known for always raising the bar.

The founder and managing director of Osia Hypermart, Dhirendra Chopra, set out on this adventure with the intention of building a market by offering goods in the fashion and non-fashion categories and later branching out into other areas like home appliances and home decor.

In 2018, Osia added 11 new stores to its business. Fast forward to the financial year 2022, and Osia Hypermart has 43 locations throughout Gujarat totaling more than 80,00,000 square feet. ft space with a product selection of more than 5 lakh.

Osia Hypermart also gives a seamless shopping experience, huge variety of products at the biggest discounted prices on it's mobile application and website.

With this milestone on the horizon, Osia Hypermart is now concentrating on growing its operations in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Dubai by the financial year 2023 with up to 150 outlets.

