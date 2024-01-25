BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25: Fortis Healthcare is proud to announce the inaugural Fortis Cancer Summit, a ground-breaking event in the field of oncology care, scheduled for 27th and 28th January at Sheraton Grand Bangalore, Hotel at Brigade Gateway. As a Continuing Medical Education (CME) accredited event, the summit, themed "Practice Changing Advances in Precision Oncology", is set to drive a significant transformation in cancer treatment and research. The summit will showcase advancements in cancer care, covering screening, diagnostics, prognostics, therapeutics, homecare, and end-of-life care. It's expected to be a vibrant meeting point for sharing ideas and innovations in oncology. The event is honoured to host the Honourable Health Minister of Karnataka, Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao, as the Chief Guest and Dr. Prem Kumar Nair, Group CEO - IHH, as the Guest of Honour, marking the inauguration of the summit on 27th January 2024 at 11:00 am. Over 800 national and international specialists, including 250 experts from various oncological disciplines, will gather to discuss the latest in diagnostic tools and therapeutic innovations. The summit will focus on cutting-edge research and studies from 2023, encompassing Artificial Intelligence in Precision Oncology, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapies, Liquid Biopsy, CAR-T Cell Therapy, and Radio Molecular Theragnostic. Technological advancements such as Gamma Knife Radiosurgery, Robotic Cancer Surgery, Proton Therapy, and MRI LINAC will be highlighted, emphasizing their role in minimizing side effects to healthy tissues. The Fortis Cancer Summit also provides a platform for oncology students and young doctors to present their research, fostering a culture of learning and innovation. Clinicians from Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities will share insights on regional cancer care challenges and opportunities. Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, stated, "Fortis Cancer Summit is a testament to our commitment to advancing cancer care through precision oncology. This event is a pivotal moment for Fortis Healthcare, demonstrating our dedication to leading cancer treatment and research. Our aim is to create an environment of innovation and collaboration, propelling the future of cancer care." Dr. Niti Raizada, Senior Director - Medical & Hemato-Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru and Organising Chairperson of the summit, said, "I am thrilled to see the convergence of global experts and thought leaders in the field of oncology. This summit is a movement towards redefining cancer care through precision medicine and embodies our vision of a future where cancer treatment is as precise and individualized as the patients we serve."

