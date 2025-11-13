NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Fortis Hospital, Mulund, today launched Ojasya, a wellness initiative aimed at strengthening awareness on preventive health, early cancer detection, emotional wellbeing, and lifestyle-based disease management. Acclaimed actor Ms. Tejashree Pradhan's presence reinforced the importance of prioritizing women's health across all life stages.

The launch event brought together clinicians, caregivers, women patients, wellness advocates, and community members in an inspiring platform that underscored the need for informed discussions around screening, survivorship, and supportive care networks. The session was followed by an interactive walkthrough of the newly established cancer facility at Level 5.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, remarked, "Ojasya reflects our commitment to go beyond treatment by fostering preventive mindset and community participation. This platform will continue to evolve with themes that resonate with all journeys - physical, emotional, and social. Our goal is to create sustained impact, one conversation and one connection at a time."

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Amol Akhade, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said, "At various phases of life, people tend to place their health needs behind other responsibilities. Through Ojasya, our intention is to drive sustained dialogue on preventive screening and encourage everyone to take timely action. Awareness and early diagnosis significantly improve outcomes in cancer and other chronic conditions. This platform will enable informed decisions, compassionate support, and shared resilience."

The event featured insightful talks by Fortis Hospital Mulund's:

* Dr Sonal Kumta, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, on navigating menopause with confidence* Dr Sandeep Gore, Director - Emergency Medicine, on the role of exercise and adventure sports in managing stress* Dr Deepanjali Adulkar, Consultant - Radiation Oncology, on the rising incidence of cancer among younger women and the importance of early screening* Dr Amol Akhade, Senior Consultant - Medical Oncology, on defeating cancer with awareness, timely intervention, and collective support

In the popular TV show 'Veen Doghatli Hi Tutena', actor Tejashree Pradhan, who plays the role of Swanandi Sarpotdar, said, "Women's health is integral to the well-being of families and communities. Initiatives like Ojasya create space for women to learn, reflect, and prioritize themselves. Supportive care, early awareness, and the confidence to seek help make a tremendous difference in health outcomes. I am glad to be part of a platform that celebrates knowledge, strength, and self-care."

The Ojasya series will be held quarterly, each edition highlighting key dimensions of holistic health, including preventive oncology, hormonal health, stress management, nutrition, emotional wellbeing, and survivorship pathways.

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 33 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 11 states. The Company's network comprises over 5,700 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs

