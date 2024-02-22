PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India]/ Singapore, February 22: In a strategic move to redefine the landscape of rewards management, Compport, a global player in Compensation Technology, proudly announces the appointment of John Radford, Founder of Radford Compensation Surveys, to its Advisory Board.

John stands as a luminary in the field of compensation and rewards management. With an impressive career that spans over four decades, Radford has pioneered methodologies and insights that have shaped the compensation landscape globally.

Founded in 2018, Compport is a global CompTech company with a compelling story. It is at the forefront of transforming compensation, with a million users across 30+ countries and 200+ clients, including a growing presence in North America. Leveraging its strong foundation in Asia, where it has masterfully navigated complex compensation challenges and delivered exceptional service, Compport is expanding its influence in the US market.

The collaboration between Compport's cutting-edge platform and Radford's trailblazing legacy in compensation, enriched with his wisdom and expertise, marks a transformative era. Compport is dedicated to revolutionizing compensation to be equitable, efficient, and impactful.

John shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Compport's unparalleled configurability, commitment to transparency and its adeptness at tackling complex challenges is a testament to its creation by compensation experts for their peers. This, coupled with their aim to build the planet's finest rewards management experience solidified my decision to join the board."

Navneet Rattan, Compport's COO and Global Head of Product Development, emphasized the significance, saying, "With his experience and expertise in Rewards coupled with his passion towards technology, John brings invaluable insights to our quest of becoming a global leader in the Rewards and Compensation Technology market."

In anticipation of the upcoming World at Work's Total Rewards Conference in Cincinnati this May, Compport is excited to feature John Radford as a key speaker. This engagement represents a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights directly from the collaboration between Compport and John.

Compport is a global SaaS solution offering total rewards and pay equity management solutions, headquartered in Singapore. Compport is committed to revolutionizing compensation management and helping companies achieve fairness, transparency, and a stronger employee experience.

To learn more about Compport and total rewards and pay equity solutions, please visit www.compport.com

