PNN

Dubai [UAE], September 13: Dubai-based author Charmie Bhayani's debut novel Live in a Dream takes readers on an emotional journey through love, loss, and the unexpected twists life can bring. At 39, Charmie is rediscovering her identity beyond her roles as a mother and a former interior designer, embracing her passion for storytelling with heartfelt finesse.

Also Read | 'India Committed to Peace and Prosperity': PM Narendra Modi Wishes Sushila Karki on Becoming Nepal's Interim Prime Minister.

Charmie's path to becoming an author is shaped by varied life experiences across continents. Raised in Oman, educated in India and Germany, and now settled in Dubai, she brings a unique global perspective to her writing. Before turning to literature, Charmie earned her bachelor's degree in Interior Design from CEPT University, Ahmedabad, in 2009 -- an institution she credits with nurturing her creativity from a young age.

"I have always been an academic achiever but motherhood took center stage in my life. Nevertheless, it never diminished my love for creativity," Charmie reflects. Balancing life as a full-time mother to her son Jivaan, she found solace and expression through poetry during her university days, which eventually blossomed into writing fiction.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 13, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Live in a Dream is more than just a novel to Charmie--it is the "magic of [her] mind," inspired by real characters and enriched by her vivid imagination. The story revolves around Saanvi and Surya, college lovers whose seemingly simple romance faces tragic turns, exploring whether true love is attainable or merely an elusive dream. Through this narrative, Charmie invites readers to immerse themselves in the complexity and depth of love that resides in the subconscious.

The experience of publishing her first book was, for Charmie, overwhelming in the best way possible. "The response from family and friends has been incredible, and being recognized as a published author has brought a new confidence in me," she shares. Her aim is clear: to touch the hearts of romantic dreamers across all ages.

Outside of writing, Charmie enjoys traveling the world with her husband, Hardik, and son, drawing inspiration from diverse cultures and landscapes. Her love for storytelling is ever-growing, and she is already conceptualizing her next book--a thrilling venture into a new genre beyond romance.

For aspiring writers, Charmie's advice is simple yet profound: "Enjoy the process more than the result. Writing is a reflection of your mind and your thoughts. Let your creativity flow freely."

Live in a Dream is now available for readers on Amazon https://www.amazon.in/dp/9370188339, inviting lovers of romantic fiction to lose themselves in a poignant tale that lingers long after the last page.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)