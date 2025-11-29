PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Poshan For Life, a preventive health and nutrition solution company transforming the way people eat and stay healthy, has been named in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, a curated platform that recognises companies poised to scale innovatively and globally.

Born in Vikramgad, built out of a personal health struggle, and rooted in clinical credibility, the brand is at the forefront of a sweeping shift in preventive healthcare -- from after-disease treatment to a science-backed lifestyle-modification program tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Changing the Way India Eats

At the heart of Poshan For Life's innovation is a revolutionary, science-led reimagining of what a "meal" can be. Its flagship clean-label products are classified as Food for Special Dietary Usage (FSDU) under FSSAI, designed as One Sachet = One Complete Meal. This is not a "diet product." It is a nutritionally complete meal replacement, built for real-life metabolism, culture, and clinical needs -- a category that is redefining how India approaches everyday food choices.

"We are pioneering a movement to change how India eats," said Sonali Patil, Director & Head Nutritionist, Poshan For Life. "Our work challenges the old narrative of diets and shortcuts. A personalised, science-backed approach is the only sustainable pathway to health. With meal replacements rooted in clinical science, we are making healthier choices simple, accessible, and effective."

A Preventive Health Movement, Not a Diet Plan

Poshan For Life combines three pillars into one integrated ecosystem:

Clinical Nutrition

Food Innovation (FSDU Meal Replacements)

Behavioural Science Coaching

This ecosystem ensures measurable, long-term health improvement, especially in conditions like hormonal imbalance, PCOS, prediabetes, metabolic disorders, and lifestyle-related risks such as cholesterol and hypertension.

"If healthy eating isn't practical, it will never be sustainable," said Prasad Patil, Head Operations & Innovation, Poshan For Life. "Our focus is to make nutrition effortless and repeatable. When a complete meal becomes as simple as one sachet, we're not just improving a product -- we're transforming everyday food habits for millions."

It replaces temporary fixes with habit change, clinical personalisation, and accessible nutrition formats -- shifting the industry from "weight loss programs" to preventive disease management through food and behaviour.

A Scalable Preventive Health Platform

With clients across 20+ countries, Poshan For Life is building a global model rooted in Indian expertise, clinical integrity, and culturally adaptable nutrition. The DGEMS platform opens access to strategic networks for scaling research, partnerships, and product innovation.

"Our goal has never been to sell diet formulas," said Akshay Patil, Director - Finance, Strategy & Growth. "We are building a preventive health platform from India for the world -- one that combines cultural relevance, clinical depth, and food innovation to create outcomes that last. DGEMS is a milestone that tells us the industry is ready for ethical, scalable transformation."

Poshan For Life is redefining preventive healthcare by integrating clinical nutrition, food-tech innovation, and behavioural science. The company offers science-backed personalised health solutions and clean-label meal products that address modern lifestyle health challenges across individuals and corporations while delivering measurable, sustainable outcomes in 20+ countries. Transforming nutrition worldwide with culturally relevant, science-based solutions that make preventive health simple, sustainable, and scalable.

