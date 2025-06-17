HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 17: Chile is globally recognised for its premium-quality produce, thanks to its unique climate and geographical diversity. Among its celebrated exports, Chilean Kiwifruit stands out not only for its exceptional taste but also for its powerful nutritional benefits.

To raise awareness about the health advantages of this superfruit and establish a deeper connection with Indian consumers, Frutas de Chile has launched a dedicated promotional campaign across India, 'The Power of Vitamin C, Fresh from Chile!' celebrating both taste and nutrition of Chilean kiwifruits.

Known as one of the most nutrient-dense fruits, Chilean Kiwi is a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals. It is especially rich in vitamin C, dietary fiber, actinidin, potassium, and folate. Just one serving provides a remarkable 117% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C and 21% of dietary fiber. It is also a good source of potassium and vitamin E, making it a smart and wholesome addition to daily diets.

Talking about the health benefits, Rima Rao, dietitian and nutritionist, said "Chilean kiwi is a smart choice for those looking to support digestive health naturally. Its rich fiber content and the enzyme actinidin help improve digestion, support gut health, and may even aid in better blood sugar regulation."

"One bite of a ripe Chilean kiwi gives you more vitamin C than an orange and more potassium than a banana, that's nature's multivitamin!" added Rao.

Carlos Cruzat, President of the Chilean Kiwifruit Committee said "We are truly delighted with the overwhelming response to Chilean Kiwifruit in India. Health-conscious Indian consumers have embraced the fruit for its exceptional quality, great taste, and nutritional value. Our campaign is focused on deepening this connection and bringing the fruit closer to consumers across the country."

Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative of Chilean Kiwis, said, "Consumers in India are constantly looking for fruits that builds their immunity. Through various activities and campaigns, we aim to increase awareness about health, taste and versatility of Chilean kiwifruits. Chile, a country in South America is one of the largest producers of premium kiwifruits in the world.'

"With strong support from our trade and retail partners, we're making Chilean Kiwifruit available in more cities across the country. And with Chile's preferential trade agreement with India, it's also become more affordable for Indian consumers, added Cruzat."

Chilean Kiwifruits will be widely available across India for the next three months. Consumers can easily purchase them from local fruit stores or online through leading e-commerce and q-commerce platforms.

