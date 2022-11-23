Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI/PNN): South India's largest and experienced plot promoter has announced their partnership with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The partnership with MS Dhoni reiterates their dynamic and progressive growth strategy in the cities of South India such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. The Group also has a vision of extending their expertise in real estate to other parts of India as well.

With over 10 years of experience, the G Square Housing Team has an in-depth understanding of the real estate sector and has successfully completed a set of large projects with highest level of customer satisfaction. As of now, they have over 60 prestigious projects with a customer base of over 6000 customers to their credit, and the number is constantly increasing. Having delivered 1000 plus acres of land to their customers in the southern part of India, G Square Housing is now offering premium projects to the people of Telangana as well.

Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing, "We are enthralled to be working with one of the modern era's successful batsman and leader. we are proud and grateful to be associated with a legend like MS Dhoni. Our collaboration will empower us to expand our business across multiple geographies and position G Square Housing as India's leading plot promoter and help in strengthening our brand."

