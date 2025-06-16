VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Gada Electronics, the idle-arcade mobile game from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah universe, has officially crossed a massive 10 million downloads across Android Play Store and iOS App Store. This is the first game from an independent game publishing studio in India, to achieve this feat, this year.

The game, based on Jethalal's iconic electronics shop "Gada Electronics" from the beloved television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is a business simulation game where the user needs to run and grow the business at Gada Electronics. It has been a top rated game across Play store and App store both.

Commenting on this success, Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder of Neela Mediatech, said, "This milestone is not just a number, it reflects the emotional connection that audiences have with our characters. With Gada Electronics, We're proud to show that Indian IP, when nurtured with care, can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global gaming titles. To hit 10 million downloads in such a short span as an independent Indian gaming studio is a big moment, not just for us, but for the future of Indian gaming"

Harjeet Chhabra, CEO of Neela Mediatech, shared, "We are witnessing good retention as well as in app purchases for this game. We are already witnessing interest from international publishers to partner with us on Gada Electronics. We are now scaling it into TIER 1 markets and by the ongoing trend we are expecting this game to be valued at ₹200 crore plus in the next 18 to 24 months. In continuation of creating successful IP based games, there are other games in pipeline which are looking very promising as well. There is a detective game based on Popatlal and there is one based on Roshan and his Garage. There is also a business simulation game planned around Madhvi and her entrepreneurial venture of papad and pickles."

To join the fun at TMKOC Play, get on to your play store or app store and start playing.

Download Gada Electronics now from

Google play store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.neelamediatech.gadaelectronics&hl=en_US

Apple Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/gada-electronics-business-inc/id6474658309.

About Neela Mediatech

Neela Mediatech is the digital subsidiary of Neela Film Productions, focused on building an IP-driven business across gaming, animation, merchandise, and gamified learning. The company has developed and scaled original digital offerings rooted in the cultural legacy of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah--including top-charting mobile games, the widely popular TMKOC Rhymes YouTube channels, a vibrant line of merchandise, and a gamified learning app.

Led by the visionary Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, the creative force behind a wide range of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters--and the beloved Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, now nearing 17 years on air with over 4,400 episodes--the show's iconic characters, humor, and cultural relevance have laid the foundation for a robust digital universe that now reaches millions across platforms and age groups.

