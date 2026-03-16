New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Several city gas distribution (CGD) companies are offering incentives to promote PNG connections, including free gas worth Rs 500 for domestic consumers by Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and GAIL Gas Ltd., waiver off registration charges of Rs 500 for domestic PNG consumers and security deposits for commercial consumers by Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and waiver of security deposits for all commercial connections by BPCL.

Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas are encouraged to switch to PNG, and establishments such as hotels, restaurants, hospitals and hostels can obtain PNG connections through authorised City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities. In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said consumers can apply for PNG connections through email, customer portals, letters or call centres of CGD companies, and connections can be provided quickly where pipeline networks already exist. The Government is meanwhile expanding the CGD network and PNGRB has advised CGD entities to accelerate deployment of resources, encourage utilisation of existing connections and reduce timelines for supply commencement.

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Inter-Ministerial Media Briefings on developments in West Asia are being organised regularly. In today's briefing (16 March 2026), the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and External Affairs shared updates on energy supplies, maritime operations, the welfare of Indian nationals in the region and related public information efforts.

In India, all refineries are operating at high capacity and maintaining adequate crude oil inventories. India remains self-sufficient in petrol and diesel production and no imports of these fuels are required to meet domestic demand.

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No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets by Oil Marketing Companies, and supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly. Citizens are advised not to resort to panic buying as adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available. Priority sectors continue to receive protected gas supplies, including 100 percent supply to PNG and CNG, while supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 percent. The government maintained that there is adequate crude oil inventory in the country, but LPG supply continues to remain a bit concern. (ANI)

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