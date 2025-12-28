Baramati (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): In a call to young India, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday urged the next generation of Indians to rise and lead the age of artificial intelligence (AI) as building indigenous AI models, strong compute capacity and resilient intelligence ecosystems is essential to country's economic security, cultural confidence and strategic freedom.

Addressing students and researchers at the inauguration of Vidya Pratishthan's Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) in Baramati, Maharashtra, Adani said India is entering a decisive phase in which technology, talent, and national purpose must move together.

"This era of AI is demanding your capability. The capability to think independently. The capability to create with our own hands. The capability to give India a new direction," he urged.

India's enduring strength, he noted, lies in its ability to align people, institutions and long-term vision. That same clarity must now guide how young Indians approach artificial intelligence, not as passive users, but as builders and leaders of capability.

Acknowledging anxieties around AI, Gautam Adani reminded the audience that history offers reassurance. Every major technological shift, from the Industrial Revolution to India's digital transformation, has expanded human potential.

Artificial intelligence (AI), he said, will take this further by placing intelligence and productivity directly in the hands of ordinary citizens, opening pathways for youth from every background to participate in growth.

He cautioned that AI leadership cannot be outsourced, as in a world where intelligence increasingly shapes economic power and national influence, dependence on foreign algorithms carries risks. Data, decision-making and capability must remain anchored in national interest.

Building indigenous AI models, strong compute capacity and resilient intelligence ecosystems, he stressed, is essential to India's economic security, cultural confidence and strategic freedom.

Placing this vision in context, Gautam Adani pointed to the growing role of the Adani Group in the global AI ecosystem.

The diversified conglomerate is investing significantly in data centres, digital infrastructure and clean energy that powers compute at scale, drawing sustained engagement from global technology leaders such as Google and Microsoft, as India emerges as a serious hub for AI-led growth.

The Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) was established under Vidya Pratishthan, a Baramati-based educational trust, with a Rs 25 crore contribution from Gautam Adani. The initiative is designed to promote advanced research, skill development and industry-oriented training in emerging technologies.

According to those associated with the project, it will focus on AI applications across agriculture, healthcare, governance and industry, with a strong emphasis on collaboration between academia and the private sector.

"I can confidently say that, in the months ahead, AI will transform how we procure, how we build, how we operate, how we maintain assets, and how we serve customers. And the people who will design these systems will not be abstract 'high level experts'. They will mostly be students like you that are native AI citizens," he said.

Concluding his address, Gautam Adani urged students to see the CoE-AI as a place of creation, not observation. The age of intelligence, he said, demands the courage to think independently and create boldly.

"So, Rise not just to read the chapters, but to become the author of Bharat's story.Rise not just to walk the path, but to build the roads for Bharat's tomorrow.Rise not just for personal success, but to anchor the boldest dreams of Bharat.Rise not just to celebrate history, but build the monuments to define Bharat.Rise not just to sing the anthem, but be the wind to carry Bharat's flag higher.This is the moment.This is the opportunity.And this moment belongs to you," he ended. (ANI)

