The Leadership Federation hosts GCC Leadership Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, spotlighting the future of global enterprise.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21: The Leadership Federation proudly hosted the GCC Leadership Conclave 2025, one of India's largest and most impactful gatherings of thought leaders, industry visionaries, and strategic executives from the Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem. Held at the heart of India's tech capital, Bengaluru, the conclave spotlighted the transformational role of GCCs in shaping global enterprise operations.

The event was graced by IAS Shri Daljeet Kumar, Deputy Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, who delivered a powerful inaugural address. His insights emphasized Karnataka's pivotal role in advancing digital innovation and global service delivery, setting the tone for a day of visionary dialogue and collaboration.

A Stellar Lineup of Industry Speakers

The conclave featured an extraordinary panel of speakers representing global enterprises, technology leaders, and innovation champions. Speakers included:

* Robin Joffe, Partner & Managing Director, Frost & Sullivan

* Suryanarayanan Sankaran, Managing Partner & Director, Weaver and Tidwell India

* Jinya Suzuki, CEO, MUFG Global Services

* Sunny Shah, Senior Vice President, Collabera

* Atul Thombre, CEO & Founder, iSynergy

* Ravindra Talwai, CEO & Principal Consultant, Gradient M IT Consulting and Services

* Rajesh Puneyani, Vice President & GCC site leader, Kenvue GCC

* Aparna Rao, VP & MD/Site Lead CBS India, Cencora

* Snigdha Ray, VP, Banking & Payment and India R&D Hub Lead, Diebold Nixdorf

* Srinivas Sampath, VP R&D and Site Leader, Upland India

* Manjunath Lakshiminarayanan, VP & COE Lead, Vonage

* Vaishnavi Kudige, Senior Vice President | APAC Head of Transformation & Innovation BU, Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

* Deepak Vijayaragavan, Senior Vice President - Digital Technologies, Datamatics

* Gauraav Thakar, SVP & Global Head, QualityKiosk Technologies

* Sainath Sreenivasan, Vice President - People & Culture, Kovaion Consulting

* Pawan Sachdeva, Managing Director - Digital and Health Services, Carelon

* CA. Milind Limaye, Partner, Kirtane & Pandit

* Joyce Rodriguez, Head - Digital Cybersecurity, Airbus India

* Subba Gonella, Global Head - Human Resources, Rakuten Symphony

* Tilak Banerjee, Head - Innovation Capability Centre, Takeda India

* Soumya Datta, Director - Infrastructure & Cloud, LSEG

* Chandan NS, Sr. Director & Site Head (R&D, Metrology & Inspection), Applied Materials India

* Nitya Vashishtha, Director - Technology Consulting, Weaver & Tidwell India LLP

* CA. Akhilesh Joshi, Director, Kirtane & Pandit

* Ratnesh Kumar Jha, General Manager - TOEIC, ETS

* Anusha Venkatsubramanian, Head-Finance, Weaver and Tidwell India LLP

* Lokesh Natoo, India Head, Altus Group

* Pushkar Saran, Executive Director, SE Asia and South Asia, ETS

* Raj Mohan Natarajan, Executive Director, EY

* Shreyans Vasa, Country Manager SAARC Region, Suprema Inc

* Rohit Kaila, Head of Technology and Site Leader, Wayfair India TDC

* Abhishek Krishna, Founder and CEO, MOM Digital

* Vyom Bhardwaj, Founder, Muoro

* Pooja Dubey, Chief Learning Officer, Talmond Consulting Services

* Anuj Sharma, COO, India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation

** Utkarsh Sawant, Global Head of Cyber Strategy, Diageo

* Nitesh Ambuj, Head of Chapter Node - AI & Intelligent Automation, Ericsson

* Bhargav Reddy Avula, Regional Head of Solution Engineering, Freshworks

These leaders delivered powerful insights on themes such as AI integration in global delivery models, cyber strategy, talent transformation, digital-first GCC operations, and sustainability. Their participation made the conclave a true melting pot of ideas and enterprise transformation.

Recognizing the Best of the Best: GCC Leadership Awards

A major highlight of the conclave was the prestigious GCC Leadership Awards, celebrating excellence in global delivery, innovation, and enterprise impact. Over 65 awards were presented across multiple competitive categories, recognizing both individuals and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership and transformative performance within the GCC ecosystem.

List of some of the Winners:

* ACT Enterprise - Operational Excellence and Quality

* Aparna Rao - GCC Leader of the Year in Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Distribution

* Arbour Investments - India's Most Promising Emerging Real Estate Investment & Fund Manager 2025

* Collabera India - Company of the Year - Talent Solutions

* Chandan NS - GCC Leader of the Year in Site Leadership & Technology

* CodersBrain Technology - Startup Ecosystem Champion

* Cyberzale - Best Emerging Cybersecurity Partner - GCC

* Dheepan Ramalingam - Most Inspiring Leader

* Ecosmob Technologies - Excellence in Telecom Solutions Award

* EisnerAmper India - GCC Sector Impact Award

* ENTRADO By Dhingra Group - Operational Excellence and Quality

* Girish Kousgi - Inspirational Leader of the Year

* Collabera India - Best Talent Platform of the Year

* Himanshi Sharma - Best Client Relationship Management

* Investigen Technologies LLP - Innovation in Mutual Fund Technology Solutions

* Jinya Suzuki - GCC Leader of the Year in Financial Services

* Joyce Rodriguez - GCC Leader of the Year in Digital Cybersecurity

* Kevin Morrison Dmello - Best Young Leader

* Kirtane & Pandit Consulting - Excellence in Knowledge Management & Collaboration

* Kovaion Consulting - Innovation in Technology & Digital Transformation

* Kunal Sodhani - Local Forex Market Ambassador

* Lokesh Natoo - GCC Leader of the Year in Corporate Leadership

* Manjunath Lakshminarayanan - GCC Leader of the Year in Innovation & Technology Leadership

* Nitesh Ambuj - GCC Leader of the Year in AI & Intelligent Automation

* Nukleus Coworking and Managed Office Solutions - Partnership Driven Client Excellence

* Pawan Sachdeva - GCC Leader of the Year in Digital & Health Services

* PNB Housing Finance - Best Customer Service Provider of The Year

* Prasanna Krishnan - Excellence in Operational Leadership

* Prosperity Peak Advisor - Best Professional Services Firm of the Year

* Pushpamitra Das - Real Estate Most Enterprising CEO of the Year

* Rajesh Puneyani - GCC Leader of the Year in Consumer Health and Wellness

* Rohit Kaila - GCC Leader of the Year in Technology & Site Leadership

* Snigdha Ray - GCC Leader of the Year in Payments & FinTech

* Srinivas Sampath - GCC Leader of the Year in R&D & Site Leadership

* Subbu Gonella - GCC Leader of the Year in HR

* Sunny Gupta - Leadership in Peer Mentoring Programs

* Talmond Consulting Services LLC - Best Custom Learning & Development Program

* Tilak Banerjee - GCC Leader of the Year in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

* Utkarsh Sawant - GCC Leader of the Year in Cybersecurity

* Vaishnavi Kudige - GCC Leader of the Year in Transformation & Innovation

* Vikas Srivastava - Outstanding Business Leader of The Year

* Vishal Handa (A-Lign) - Best Practice in Risk Management & Compliance

* Weaver & Tidwell India LLP - Best New GCC Initiative

* Yogesh Bajpai - Inspirational Leader of the Year

Jury Panel

The winners were selected through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation led by an esteemed jury comprising global experts and senior professionals:

* Bhashwanth Kadapagunta, Specialist Leader (Senior Manager), Deloitte AI & Engineering

* Sanjay Jain, Machine Learning Engineer, Atlanta Journal Constitution

* Anu Shivaraj, Lead Data Scientist, E. & J. Gallo Winery

* Shreerang Tarte, Head HR and Strategy, JSM Consulting Inc

Their expert assessment and cross-industry insights ensured a high level of transparency, merit, and credibility throughout the judging process.

Celebrating Our Esteemed Sponsors

The Leadership Federation extends its heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors whose support made the conclave a grand success. Their partnership reflects a strong commitment to thought leadership and the advancement of India's GCC ecosystem.

* Platinum Sponsor: Collabera India

* Gold Sponsor: Kirtane & Pandit Consulting

* Premium Sponsor: Weaver and Tidwell India LLP

* Silver Sponsor: Freshworks

* Bronze Sponsors: Kovaion Consulting and ACT Enterprise

Their contributions were instrumental in enhancing the scale, visibility, and collaborative success of this premier industry event.

An Unparalleled Platform for Collaboration

With over 300+ CXOs, industry experts, and delegates in attendance, the conclave offered unmatched networking opportunities, fostering partnerships and collaboration across the GCC community. The event witnessed participation from leading companies in technology, banking, consulting, healthcare, and beyond.

Next Edition: GCC Leadership Conclave - 30th July 2025

Following the overwhelming success of the May edition, The Leadership Federation is excited to announce the 2nd Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave, scheduled for 30th July 2025 in Hyderabad.

Organizations and professionals looking to participate, nominate, or partner in the upcoming edition are encouraged to connect with us via:

* Website: https://gcc.theleadershipfederation.com

* Email: register@theleadershipfederation.com

The Leadership Federation is a premier platform for celebrating innovation, recognizing industry excellence, and building leadership narratives across emerging and established sectors. With a strong track record of impactful summits and award programs, it continues to empower leaders and shape global conversations around innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth.

