New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have announced significant progress regarding F414 co-production, having reached an agreement on technical matters.

A GE Spokesperson said that the agreement marks a significant step in strengthening economic growth and advancing cooperation for both India and the United States.

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"GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are pleased to announce significant progress regarding F414 co-production today, having reached agreement on technical matters. This agreement marks a significant step forward in strengthening economic growth and advancing cooperation for both India and the U.S. and expands the 40-year partnership between GE Aerospace and HAL," GE Aerospace spokesperson said.

The agreement highlights efforts to deepen defence manufacturing capabilities and strengthen defence ties between India and the United States.

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GE Aerospace had in June 2022 announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

The agreement included the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India.

The US company had said that the MoU with HAL to produce fighter jet engines for the IAF is a major milestone.

The MoU was signed, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the United States.

The F-414 aero engine will power the Tejas Mark-2 fighter jet, an updated and more lethal version of LCA Tejas.

GE Aerospace is an American aircraft engine supplier company which is a provider of jet engines, components, and integrated systems for commercial and military aircraft. It is headquartered in Evendale, Ohio (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)