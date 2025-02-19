Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, is minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment of Bhutan (Photo/ANI)

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): Gelephu Mindfulness City will present a significant opportunity for the Assam, as it is a vital infrastructural development in the state, said Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Minister For Industry, Commerce, and Employment of Bhutan Government.

"It's a great infrastructure developed here which will greatly strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between Bhutan and India and more trade, more commerce, more people to people interaction, " Bhutan's Minister Dorji said.

"We're very happy that in particular government of India and Assam from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma himself speaks so fondly about Gelephu Mindfulness City and what is going on in Gelephu Mindfulness City presents a tremendous opportunity," he added.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Dorji further asserted that Gelephu mindfulness city will present a significant opportunity.

"Like I said, in true spirit of Bhutan for Bharat and Bharat for Bhutan, and then you know everything is, everything looks very promising for our future," he added.

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is a Special Administrative Region in Bhutan.

According to the information provided on the GMC's website, the region is an innovative urban development project that integrates economic growth with mindfulness, holistic living, and sustainability.

GMC's strategic position at the crossroads of major economic regions, including South Asia, ASEAN, and China, combined with Bhutan's commitment to sustainable development, rich cultural heritage, and strong governance, positions the City as a global leader in mindful and sustainable urban growth.

The Assam government is actively working on a project to develop the city in the state to attract tourism and other economic benefits.

Speaking at the press conference of Assam Chief Minister, Hemanta Biswa Sharma on February 15 said that Bhutan wants to develop the city.

"Bhutan wants to set up Gelephu Mindfulness City. I request that the Bhutan government make a special industrialisation economic zone in Assam," CM Sarma said. (ANI)

