Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24: Asian Business School (ABS) welcomed a new batch of enthusiastic young students for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program in a grand inauguration ceremony. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Gen. Dr. V K Singh, the Union State Minister in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, who served as the chief guest for the occasion. Also in attendance was Angelo George, the CEO of Bislery Group, who shared his valuable experiences with the students. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Education Group and Chancellor of AAFT University, added to the inspirational fervor by motivating the students and shedding light on the true essence of education at ABS.

The event commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp, signifying the illumination of knowledge and wisdom. Gen V K Singh, a distinguished guest known for his contributions to the nation, addressed the gathering of aspiring management professionals and emphasized the importance of education in shaping a successful and fulfilling career. He encouraged the students to approach their studies with dedication, curiosity, and determination to excel in their chosen fields.

In his keynote address, Gen V K Singh applauded Asian Business School for its commitment to providing quality education and preparing students to face the challenges of the corporate world. He emphasized the significance of management education in fostering leadership skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities, which are essential attributes for any successful professional.

Angelo George, the accomplished CEO of Bislery Group, shared his valuable insights and experiences with the students. He enlightened them about the practical aspects of the business world and encouraged them to embrace innovation and adaptability as they progress in their careers.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, an eminent educationist, captivated the audience with his motivational speech. He elucidated the true meaning of education at Asian Business School, emphasizing the institute's commitment to nurturing not only academic excellence but also holistic development. Dr. Marwah urged the students to explore their passions, foster creativity, and imbibe ethical values, which are the pillars of success in both personal and professional endeavors.

The inaugural ceremony set the tone for an exciting academic journey for the students, who were inspired and energized by the esteemed guests' words of wisdom. The new session at Asian Business School promises to be a transformative experience for these young minds as they embark on a path of continuous learning and growth.

