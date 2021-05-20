The bubble barrier has been established on Mantola canal of Agra city.

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Geocycle, the global waste management arm of building solutions provider LafargeHolcim, is implementing innovative bubble curtain technology for the first time in India to stop plastic from entering the river Yamuna.

The bubble barrier has been established on Mantola canal of Agra city which carries 40 per cent of its storm and wastewater.

A bubble curtain is a non-invasive solution to stop plastic from entering the oceans. Ships and fish can pass through the air bubbles but plastics will be stopped.

The bubble screen is created by a specially designed air tube which is placed diagonally on the bed of a canal or river. It brings waste to the surface and channels plastic on to the banks where it can be extracted.

The bubble barrier is generated using compressed air passing through tubes that are placed at the bottom of the canal. These tubes are connected with a compressor which is powered by renewable solar energy.

Further, aeration in the canal will increase dissolved oxygen levels in the waste water/storm water leading to an overall improvement in the water quality.

"Geocycle's approach to river plastic cleaning is distinct from other river clean-up projects which rely on landfilling or incineration," said Neeraj Akhoury, CEO India at LafargeHolcim and MD & CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd.

"Geocycle's co-processing infrastructure guarantees safe and environmentally friendly final treatment of the collected waste: co-processing in cement kiln recovers energy and recycles material value in waste, leaving no residue," he said in a statement.

"These two technologies -- bubble curtain and co-processing combined -- offer a good opportunity to fight the challenge of marine litter by tackling the problem at the source," said Akhoury.

LafargeHolcim is the parent company of Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, the two major cement producing companies in India.

Geocycle, under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) India's air pollution control action plan, has partnered with Agra Municipal Corporation and GIZ India with Canadian Pond as technology provider, working towards the mission of making Agra plastic-free.

Once successful, this technology will be replicated in other countries.

The plastic waste extracted from the canal will be taken to a municipal solid waste treatment and materials recovery facility. The recyclable plastics will be sent to recycling facilities while the non-recyclable plastics will be taken to Geocycle's facility for pre-processing followed by co-processing in ACC or Ambuja cement kilns.

Nearly 11 million tonnes of plastic enter the oceans every year, making it one of the biggest threats society faces. If this trend continues unabated there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050.

Most of the plastic in the ocean gets there by way of rivers. (ANI)

