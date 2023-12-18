BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is revolutionizing the car insurance landscape by offering comprehensive car insurance plans to provide one's prized possession with the care it deserves. With a car insurance plan, one can safeguard their vehicle against unforeseen circumstances, ensuring peace of mind for every drive.

In collaboration with renowned insurance providers, Bajaj Markets presents car insurance plans with a starting premium that won't break the bank. This affordability ensures that car owners from all walks of life can access robust protection for their vehicles.

What's Covered: A Shield for Every Drive

Car insurance available on Bajaj Markets provides a wide array of coverage, ensuring holistic protection. Below are the key features:

* Accident Coverage: In the unfortunate event of an accident, car insurance covers repair costs, ensuring one's car is back on the road swiftly.

* Third-Party Liability: Safeguards against third-party claims, providing financial protection and legal assistance.

* Theft Protection: Comprehensive coverage includes protection against theft, minimising financial losses.

* Natural Calamities: The car is shielded from the financial impact of natural calamities like floods, earthquakes, and more.

* Personal Accident Cover: In the event of an accident, the insurance plan extends coverage to the driver, offering financial support for medical expenses.

With the comprehensive plans' premium starting at Rs 6995 for extensive coverage, insurance plans on this platform provide financial solutions tailored to one's needs. One can get third-party or comprehensive car insurance through the Bajaj Markets app or website and be ready to hit the road with confidence.

