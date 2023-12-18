Mumbai, December 18: While filming a video in Maharashtra and engaging with the locals, South Korean YouTuber Kelly, was harassed by a man during the live streaming. The horrifying incident was caught on camera, post which the social media users have been sharing the video extensively. Kelly was drinking coconut water and interacting with the people at a market when the incident happened. She may be seen in the video interacting with consumers and store owners.

Abruptly, a man approaches and seizes her. He glances at the camera, his hand still around her neck. A second man approaches her and takes up position next to her. You can hear the first person saying, "Don't stand too far away. Take her in this manner." She attempts to pull away from him, but he holds on to her. In the video, Kelly expresses her obvious discomfort by saying, "I have to run from here." As quickly as she can, she turns to go and remarks, "They really like to hug." Mumbai: South Korean Woman YouTuber Harassed During Live Streaming in Khar, Two Arrested (Watch Video).

South Korean Woman YouTuber Allegedly Harassed During Live Streaming

🇮🇳Korean Vlogger Kelly Got Harassed In India pic.twitter.com/u1i7jCPhxu — Anand Tate (@anandtatepajeet) December 15, 2023

Last year, a South Korean woman who was live-streaming in Mumbai was harassed by two men, and they were taken into custody. One of the accused was seen dragging the YouTuber by her hand while yelling "no, no" in a video that was posted online. The event happened in Khar. Despite her protests, the footage shows the man approaching her and grasping her hand. Korean Vlogger Molested in Jodhpur! Youth Flashes at Female Tourist in Rajasthan City; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands Action After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

He reappears with another man on a bike as she leaves and offers to give her a ride. The woman informs them that her house is nearby in broken English. Posting the video, the victim stated that she made an effort to keep things calm because the accused was with someone else.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).