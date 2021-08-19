Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): GI Outsourcing, a leading accounts outsourcing solutions provider for global businesses announced its expansion plans to Northern India.

The company's new office has been launched in the New Delhi NCR region.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: 100 UN Staff Members to Move from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan.

The requirement of having offices in this region comes from a number of candidates who have showcased an interest in working with the brand.

The launch embarks the beginning of GI Outsourcing's expansion plans to regions beyond Mumbai. The outsourcing company plans to create a strong funnel of talented accountants, managers, and leaders while aiming to double itself in terms of size and revenues over the next couple of years.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Security Guard Kills Wife With Chopper Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair, Later Surrenders Before Police.

The Outsourcing company's growth plans are backed by strong people-centric policies which offer upskills sessions on a timely basis. GI academy here plays a key role in designing performance-led training programs & compensation policies.

This makes GI Outsourcing an employer of choice. Through this expansion, the company also plans to increase its strength in terms of recruits.

Commenting on the expansion, Vikas Chadha, Managing Director, GI Outsourcing said, "The times have been very challenging owing to COVID-19 led crises. During the last 18 months, we have focused on developing strategies that will be beneficial for the brand in the longer run. It is indeed a matter of pride that we are expanding in such tough times. There has always been a dearth of accounting professionals with experience working with KPO and Outsourcing. New Delhi and northern India region holds tremendous growth potential in accounts outsourcing space. GI Outsourcing understands the value of this immense talent and importance of Delhi NCR as a mine for great accounts outsourcing opportunities and talent pool. We wish to attract this talent pool, give them excellent exposure and opportunity to work, grow & evolve with us."

"We are very ambitious in our growth plans and are working on three pronged approach by increasing our service lines and offerings, by adding high-value products, followed by offering cloud accounting and finally foraying into new geographical boundaries such as United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, etc," he added.

GI expansion plan will be home for the many accounting professionals who are looking out for the right kind of opportunities. With the rich talent pool, Delhi NCR has emerged as one of the most sought destinations after for accounting outsourcing business.

Working with GI Outsourcing, provides incredible exposure to their employees, and transform into excellent advisors about matters other than bookkeeping i.e. about accounting software, taxation or even financial planning which is a value added advantage for the organisation or start-ups availing such services.

The GI office is strategically located at Connaught Place which is the heart of the business hub of Delhi NCR which makes it easily accessible for the employees.

The company has been recognized with several accolades such as Dream Company to work with & being Best in Class in Operational Excellence and Quality at the World HRD Congress and the "Udyog Bharati" award in the Indian Achiever's Forum.

GI Outsourcing truly believes in the importance of enhancing the skills of its employees to pave way for a brighter future. To fulfil this purpose, the company has set up GI Academy, an in-house niche learning academy that provides world-class, dynamic structured training program that covers wide range of training courses including UK accounting and technical skills, and access to external professional qualifications through the blend of classroom and online training.

Deftly designed, the program also focusses on innovation and advancement in technology and in this endeavour enhances the skills of their employees pertaining to major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP and Oracle.

Based in the United Kingdom, GI Outsourcing has been functioning for more than two decades providing exclusively innovation solutions to accounting and business owners. It is known to be amongst the top 10 accounting outsourcing brands in India and works with more than 200 accounting firms. The brand will further continue to move towards venturing into other untapped markets across India.

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help business transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones.

With over 20 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management accounting, Bookkeeping, taxation, and cloud computing, virtual CFO and controllerships.

GI has a presence in India and UK with offices in Mumbai and London and a pool of nearly 200 finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valuable customers. GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP and Oracle.

For more information, please visit us at: (www.gioutsourcing.com) or email us at solutions@gioutsourcing.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)