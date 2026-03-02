VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2: GIBS Business School Bengaluru successfully organized its flagship intercollege management fest, Enchainer 2K26, which brought together over 500+ participants from 50+ premier institutes across Bengaluru and neighboring regions. This year's fest was uniquely themed around "Game of Thrones," adding a creative and competitive edge to the overall experience.

The fest featured a wide range of competitions including Marketing, HR, Finance, Best Manager, Best Management Team, CSR, Group Dance, Fashion Walk, Solo Singing, and Treasure Hunt events, creating a vibrant platform for aspiring managers, entrepreneurs, and artists to showcase their talent, creativity, and competitive spirit. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from reputed institutions such as Christ University, Kristu Jayanti University, NMIMS Bengaluru, Presidency University, XIME Bangalore, Jain University, St Joseph's University, International School of Management Excellence, ISBR Business School, International Institute of Business Study, and several other leading institutes.

In addition, students from prominent colleges including Dayananda Sagar University, BMS College of Engineering, RV Institute of Technology and Management, Kirloskar Institute of Management, Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Surana College, Jyoti Nivas College Autonomous, Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies, Don Bosco College, East West College of Management, KLE's College of Business Administration (Lingaraj College), Al Ameen Institute of Management Studies, Adarsh Institute of Management & IT, CMS Business School (Jain University), NSB Academy, and other notable institutes actively participated, contributing to the diversity and competitive spirit of the fest. The strong institutional presence reinforced Enchainer 2K26 as one of the most engaging and impactful intercollege management fests in the region.

The event witnessed the GIBS campus being rejuvenated and buzzing with excitement, not forgetting the healthy competitive spirit among the participants. The event was conducted from 18th Feb 2026, where registrations began from 7 am, and the event continued under the able supervision of the faculty coordinator of this event, Dr. Anita Kurian, to ensure that the fest went seamlessly.

Showcasing Tomorrow's Leaders

The primary aim of Enchainer 2K26 is to help integrate the knowledge acquired in the classes with real-world business scenarios and is in line with the philosophy of the GIBS Business School of learning by doing. Students were involved in multiple events that tested their analytical, leadership, verbal, and artistic skills.

As part of their commitment to the warmth and hospitality approach, GIBS Business School also provided breakfast for all of the participants, ensuring that all visitors had a positive experience.

The magnitude of the festival and the recognition it received were a manifestation of its increasing height. It was a motivational and exciting environment for students from the best colleges as they competed for a network and visibility for themselves, as well as a total prize of ₹1,00,000.

Winners, Runners & Event Highlights

The competitions at Enchainer 2K26 were designed to simulate real-world managerial challenges while encouraging creativity, teamwork, and strategic thinking. Participants competed across multiple academic and cultural categories, making the fest a comprehensive platform for holistic learning and performance.

Marketing EventWinner - Kristu Jayanti University | Prize Money: ₹7,000Runner-up - Jain University | Prize Money: ₹5,000

The event tested branding, media planning, product revival strategies, and creative advertising through quizzes, budgeting exercises, storytelling pitches, and ad creation rounds.

HR EventWinner - Kristu Jayanti University | Prize Money: ₹7,000Runner-up - St. Joseph's College | Prize Money: ₹5,000

Participants faced real HR scenarios including organizational design, budgeting, crisis handling, and performance evaluation, testing leadership and decision-making skills.

Finance EventWinner - KLE CBALC | Prize Money: ₹7,000Runner-up - XIME Bangalore | Prize Money: ₹5,000

The competition included financial quizzes, live trading simulations, and strategic bidding rounds, allowing participants to apply investment and financial analysis skills in real time.

Best Manager EventWinner - Ashwin Tyagi, XIME | Prize Money: ₹3,000

Participants were evaluated through quizzes, case study analysis, roleplay simulations, and final presentations to assess leadership, strategy, and managerial thinking.

Best Management Team EventWinner - Kristu Jayanti University | Prize Money: ₹7,000Runner-up - Christ University (Central Campus) | Prize Money: ₹5,000

Teams competed across quizzes, product pitching, case presentations, and debate rounds focused on mergers and acquisitions, testing collaboration and strategic insight.

CSR EventWinner - Kristu Jayanti University | Prize Money: ₹7,000Runner-up - XIME Bangalore | Prize Money: ₹5,000

The CSR competition included quizzes, creative CSR themes, regional development planning, and crisis simulations to evaluate ethical leadership and social awareness.

Group Dance EventWinner - Kristu Jayanti University | Prize Money: ₹7,000Runner-up - Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies | Prize Money: ₹5,000

Teams performed choreographed routines with surprise elements, showcasing coordination, creativity, and stage presence.

Fashion Walk EventWinner - Kristu Jayanti University | Prize Money: ₹7,000Runner-up - Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies | Prize Money: ₹5,000

Participants presented a creative blend of Game of Thrones themes with corporate fashion, highlighting design thinking and presentation confidence.

Solo Singing EventWinner - International School of Management Excellence | Prize Money: ₹3,000Runner-up - NSB Academy | Prize Money: ₹1,500

The competition included open-mic and themed performance rounds that tested vocal range, creativity, and adaptability.

Treasure Hunt EventWinner - NMIMS | Prize Money: ₹2,000

Teams navigated multiple campus checkpoints solving puzzles, performing tasks, and decoding clues, making it one of the most interactive and engaging events of the fest.

Kristu Jayanti University Wins Overall

Following a full day of competition, creativity, and performance, it was a testament to the consistency of students from Kristu Jayanti University across a number of different competitions to emerge as the Overall Winner of Enchainer 2K26. Their exhibition of teamwork, creativity, and tactical acumen was noteworthy, and received positive feedback from the judges and event organizers.

This event was a clear demonstration of the level of competition and participation that was expected.

Campuz Biz: Students Learning Business by Doing Business

One of the biggest highlights of Enchainer 2K26 was the Campuz Biz event, an entrepreneurial venture run by GIBS students under the Business Mastery Program (BMP). The students' classroom learning was facilitated by the mentorship of Faculty Coordinator Prof. Hari Prakash, who helped students translate theory into practice and gain firsthand experience of real business processes.

The Campuz Biz event was much more than a one-day business event. For 15 days, students experienced the entire business process, including product ideation, procurement, pricing, promotion, and selling.

A total of 36 student teams, functioning as LCGs (Local Consulting Groups) and operating individual stalls, were invited to run Campuz Biz. Each team functioned as an independent business unit and, as per the guidelines, was required to sell one food item and one trade item (consumer product), ensuring a balanced mix of food entrepreneurship and retail innovation.

Student Entrepreneurs Turn Campus into a Live Business Marketplace

On the day of Enchainer, Campuz Biz had a further expansion to serve the visiting students from other colleges. 36 teams with students were placed at the amphitheater area, creating a real marketplace on the campus.

The stalls had a multitude of food options, from South Indian specialities like Paddus, Dosa, and Uttapams to Pan-Indian and western specialities like Chats, Vada Pavs, Burgers, Momos, Sandwiches, Pizzas, and Biriyanis. There were even food counters where students created and sold trade products, like customized stationery, charms, T-shirts, and women's accessories, which demonstrated their creativity in product selection and branding.

The amphitheatre also had a live music open-mic which added to the festive atmosphere. Students from various colleges came to perform and as a result, even more people visited the stalls.

Campuz Biz Stall Details

The stall segment of Enchainer 2K26 featured active participation from all 36 LCGs (Local Consulting Groups), each presenting a diverse mix of food offerings, consumer products, and innovative business concepts. Stalls showcased everything from popular snacks and regional delicacies to lifestyle merchandise, handmade products, and creative entrepreneurial ideas. Several teams also introduced concepts focused on sustainability, health, technology, and social impact. The stall zone attracted strong visitor engagement and provided students with valuable hands-on exposure to branding, pricing, customer interaction, and live business execution, reflecting the practical learning environment fostered at institutions among the Top MBA Colleges in Bangalore, and making it one of the most dynamic highlights of the fest.

Young Innovators Showcase Entrepreneurial Skills Through Campuz Biz Initiative

With Campuz Biz, students were provided with a unique and real-time opportunity to be a part of the complete business cycle, from dealing with customers and inventory to determining the pricing of their products as well as keeping track of money earned, which previously would have only been a theory learned in a business course. The participants were able to take the learned theory and practice in their own business, become acquainted with the various possibilities that can be created by the theory, and most importantly, face the reality of entrepreneurship.

It is evident that Campuz Biz was one of Enchainer 2K26's biggest draws, which showcases that GIBS Business School's academic model encourages, innovation, and the entrepreneurial spirit, and goes beyond the classroom.

At GIBS we focus on learning through experience, and we try to apply this to all elements of our business school curriculum. This spans all programs and includes living business simulations, workshops, conclaves, a business fair and multiple leadership and business competitions. Students from all the disciplines get the chance to host and coordinate intercollegiate events as a means of obtaining practical experience. Students feedback shows that they really enjoy the opportunity to practice their business skills and experience the pressure and excitement of the corporate world competitions while still in college.

Collaboration, Leadership, and Future Readiness

Enchainer 2K26 illustrated the confidence-building potential of experiential learning environments. The various facets of the event, from strategy competitions to cultural and entrepreneurial tiers, portrayed the breadth of contemporary management education.

The fest also reinforced GIBS Business School's claim that authentic leadership goes beyond mentorship and theory, and rises from active participation, practice, and collective efforts, leaving the ivory towers of theory behind.

Conclusion

GIBS Business School's successful implementation of Enchainer 2K26 and notable experiential undertaking such as Campuz Biz, exemplifies their dedication to learning that is aligned with the industry, as well as fostering student innovation and leadership. These enormous academic and entrepreneurial platforms help develop student's entrepreneurial skills and also contribute to the school's overall excellence. It also shows students why GIBS is a Top Business School in Bangalore, fostering confident leaders and professionals ready to face challenges in the global world of business.

