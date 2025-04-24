PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 24: Giraffe Learning, one of the well-known coaching centers for PUC, CET, NEET & JEE Main coaching in Bangalore, has started admissions for its new batch for the class of 2026. Giraffe Learning, the official in-house partner for some of the most prestigious colleges such as Mount Carmel, St. Joseph's, and Jyoti Nivas, provides expert academic coaching and career guidance to help students excel in competitive exams and achieve their educational goals.

This year, Giraffe students performed exceptionally well in the 2nd PUC exams. Ananya Prashant scored 98.5%, securing the top rank in the PCMB stream, while Goutham R. V. came second at 98.25%. The founder, Thomas Abraham, an IIT Kharagpur graduate himself, congratulated the students on their hard work and personally supported them in their journey.

Admissions are already underway, and spots are filling up fast. Giraffe Learning is a reputable institution in Bangalore. With these new developments, Giraffe will soon have the highest number of symbiotic collaborations in Bangalore, proudly educating over 400 students.

One thing that makes Giraffe stand out is its commitment to accepting students from diverse academic backgrounds and helping them grow through personal guidance and a student-friendly approach. Founded by the esteemed IITian Thomas Abraham, the department heads include Shantanu (Chemistry), Gladwin (Physics), Najma (Biology), and Kaleemullah Shareef (Mathematics). Kaleemullah shared one of his proudest moments:

"There was a student who used to hate math and found it really tough. I worked closely with him to support his learning. Today, he's studying engineering at one of the top colleges. Moments like these make it all worth it."

As the 2026 academic session approaches, Giraffe Learning continues its focus on providing structured support and academic guidance to students. With admissions now open, the institution prepares to welcome a new batch of learners from varied backgrounds.

