New Delhi [India], October 11: The 10th edition of the prestigious GlammOnn Miss & Mrs India Worldwide 2025 dazzled like never before, as lights, glamour, and talent converged in a grand celebration of beauty, purpose, and excellence. At the heart of this glittering spectacle stood one radiant star - Nehaa Shastri, a celebrated fashion model, accomplished actor, and devoted philanthropist - who emerged victorious as the GlammOnn Miss India Worldwide Season 10 Winner.

The event, founded by visionary entrepreneur Mann Dua, has consistently raised the bar in the Indian fashion and beauty pageant scene. This milestone season did not disappoint. From a fierce competition among India's most talented women to a show that shimmered with glitz and sophistication, GlammOnn 2025 was the epitome of high fashion meets high standards.

Hosted by none other than Bollywood's charismatic actor and anchor Aman Verma - known for his role in Baghban and many other cinematic hits - the event was a full-throttle entertainment extravaganza.

The runway came alive under the expert direction of renowned Show Director Mohit Kapoor, and models stunned with their walks, coached and perfected by Runway Coach & Grooming Expert Moonika Bhadouria. Fashion took center stage with showstopping collections by Bitfemme, bringing contemporary Indian couture to life with bold statements and timeless elegance. The event's captivating visuals were brought to life by Ronny Kaula (Photography) and Rohit Kumar (Cinematography), capturing every moment in stunning detail. The glamorous looks of the models were elevated by the expert hands of MUA team from VLCC Lajpat Nagar. Behind the flawless execution stood the capable Production Management team - Jeet Gill and Pooja - ensuring everything ran like clockwork. The grand celebration was further supported by key collaborators including @meribetimeraguroor and @bigbutterflyevents, who added their unique touch to the magnificent evening.

The competition this year was nothing short of electric - with participants showcasing not just their poise and grace but also their intelligence, social consciousness, and individuality. Yet, Nehaa Shastri stood apart, commanding the stage with a presence that was both powerful and poetic. Her articulate answers, runway charisma, and humanitarian vision ultimately secured her the coveted crown.

"I'm deeply honoured and beyond thrilled to be crowned GlammOnn Miss India Worldwide 2025," Nehaa said, beaming with pride. "This moment is not just a personal victory but a celebration of every woman who dares to dream. I want to thank Mann Dua and the entire GlammOnn team for creating such a powerful platform that empowers women to shine with authenticity and ambition."

Nehaa's win symbolizes a perfect fusion of glamour and grace with substance - she has long championed causes around child welfare and women's rights, making her triumph even more meaningful.

Reflecting on a decade of GlammOnn's evolution, Founder Mann Dua shared: "GlammOnn Miss & Mrs India was born from a vision to empower women with opportunity, visibility, and a voice. Watching Nehaa Shastri take that crown tonight is a moment of immense pride. She embodies everything this platform stands for - strength, elegance, compassion, and ambition. I congratulate her from the bottom of my heart."

The Miss & Mrs India platform has become a beacon for women across India and the diaspora, nurturing talent while celebrating individuality. Over the past ten seasons, it has discovered and launched numerous icons in the fashion and entertainment world.

With Nehaa Shastri now holding the title of Miss India Worldwide, her journey continues to inspire many. As the event concluded with fireworks and fanfare, the promise of a brighter, bolder future for empowered women was unmistakably clear.

GlammOnn Season 10 was not just an event - it was a celebration of womanhood, resilience, and the undeniable magic of dreams turned into reality.

