Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Theophylline Extended-release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg, bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg, of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Glenmark has been granted a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation for Theophylline Extended-release Tablets USP, 450 mg, therefore, with this approval, Glenmark is the first approved applicant for such competitive generic therapy and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing of the 450 mg strength.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2021, the Theophylline Extended-release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg market1 achieved annual sales of approximately $47.8 million.*

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 44 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)