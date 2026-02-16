New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): At the AI Impact Summit 2026, global leaders, policymakers, and innovators gathered to shape the next chapter of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and among this was Azizjon Akramov, Director of Semiconductors & Electronics Strategy at the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Uzbekistan has offered a compelling perspective on Uzbekistan's technological ambitions and its growing role in the global AI ecosystem.

In an interview with ANI, Akramov underscored the significance of international platforms such as the AI Impact Summit 2026 in fostering dialogue that transcends borders. He said, "We are here because of the invitation of the Asian Development Bank. For Uzbekistan, participation in global AI summits represents more than attendance -- it signals intent. The country is actively positioning itself as an emerging player in AI adoption, digital infrastructure, and semiconductor strategy."

Speaking on Uzbekistan's participation in the summit, Akramov highlighted the nation's forward-looking reforms and investments in digital transformation. He noted, "Uzbekistan is strengthening its policy frameworks, encouraging public-private partnerships, and cultivating a technology-ready workforce."

The focus is not only on adopting AI solutions but also on building foundational capabilities--particularly in semiconductor value chains and electronics manufacturing. These sectors, he suggested, will serve as "the backbone of next-generation innovation."

A key theme of the discussion was collaboration, especially between India and Uzbekistan. Akramov acknowledged India's leadership in IT services, semiconductor design, and AI research, describing it as a natural strategic partner. He said, "There is immense potential for knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, talent mobility, and co-investment in semiconductor infrastructure."

As supply chains evolve and countries seek diversified partnerships, India-Uzbekistan cooperation could unlock new regional technology corridors linking Central and South Asia.

The conversation also touched on the importance of aligning policy, education, and industry. Akramov stressed that "future-ready "economies must invest simultaneously in advanced research, skills development, and regulatory clarity. He expressed optimism that collaborative platforms like the India AI Impact Summit can catalyze long-term partnerships that extend beyond dialogue into actionable projects.

As AI reshapes industries--from finance and healthcare to manufacturing and governance--Uzbekistan aims to be both a contributor and beneficiary of this transformation. Through strategic alliances, targeted investments, and participation in global forums, the country is charting a path toward technological resilience and innovation-driven growth. (ANI)

