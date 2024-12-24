PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 24: In the wake of India's historic victory in the World Chess Championship, the Global School of Chess is spearheading an ambitious initiative to make chess the de-facto national sport of India. As part of this movement, the organization has announced an exciting new program: individuals who join with three or more friends can enjoy one full month of regular chess classes completely free. This initiative aims to foster a deep connection with chess among young minds while increasing its awareness and reach across the nation.

Unlike traditional chess camps, this program focuses on building community engagement and inclusivity. By encouraging participants to involve their peers, the Global School of Chess is creating a ripple effect that will inspire individuals across all strata of society to explore and embrace the game.

A Bold Vision for Chess in India

Adhip Ray, founder of WinSavvy, a digital marketing consultancy for VC-funded startups--and co-founder of Global School of Chess, shared his thoughts on this transformative initiative:

"Chess is more than a game; it is a mental workout, a confidence-builder, and a tool for inclusivity that knows no physical or societal barriers.

Through this initiative, we aim to redefine chess not just as a sport, but as a movement that empowers individuals, celebrates diversity, and unites the nation.

By fostering a collective enthusiasm for chess, we're not just creating players - we're creating a generation of thinkers, strategists, and leaders who will carry India's legacy forward both on and off the board."

Key Features of the Program

1. Free Classes for Groups: Join with three or more friends to unlock one entire month of complimentary chess lessons, available to all skill levels.

2. Focus on Inclusivity: The program underscores the power of chess as a medium of empowerment, particularly for individuals with physical disabilities, including those using prosthetics.

Participants will receive expert guidance, hands-on training, and the tools needed to develop a lifelong connection with chess. Each participant will be awarded a certificate of completion, with opportunities for further learning and participation in chess tournaments.

The Global School of Chess also plans to collaborate with educational institutions and organizations supporting differently-abled individuals, ensuring the initiative's impact reaches those who will benefit the most.

To register, students and parents can visit the Global School of Chess website for chess training for kids.

About Global School of Chess

Global School of Chess is a pioneer in chess education, dedicated to fostering inclusivity and nurturing the next generation of chess enthusiasts. By celebrating India's rich chess legacy and making the game accessible to all, the organization aims to build a vibrant chess culture across the nation.

