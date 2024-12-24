Kheda, December 24: After receiving alleged divine orders, a 30-year-old man from Gujarat's Kheda district killed his 22-year-old relative with a sword inside a temple. The accused claimed to have been experiencing hallucinations that led him to believe he was commanded by a goddess to offer human blood, which led him to take the sword from the goddess's idol and attack his relative. Police have arrested Jayesh, and investigations are ongoing to determine whether his actions were linked to a psychological disorder.

As reported by the Times of India, the tragic incident unfolded on Saturday night at the Bahuchar temple in Matar, Gujarat, where the accused, Jayesh Thakor, allegedly killed his relative, Bhavin Thakor. Jayesh, who had reportedly been experiencing hallucinations for several days, claimed that he was following a divine order from the goddess to offer human blood. Acting on these perceived commands, he took a sword from the goddess’s idol and struck Bhavin on the neck, leaving him severely injured. Bhavin, who was with his friends at the temple at the time, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Raped in Bharuch, Efforts Underway to Nab Accused.

Bhavin’s father, Vijay Thakor, reported the horrifying events in his FIR. According to Vijay, he had found Jayesh earlier in the evening speaking incoherently and shouting in his house. After an hour, Vijay heard no further sounds from Jayesh, and later, a neighbour informed him that Jayesh had attacked Bhavin at the temple. Bhavin’s friends stated that the attack was unprovoked, with Jayesh suddenly appearing at the bonfire and striking Bhavin. Gujarat Shocker: Occultist Performs Ritual in ICU Ward of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital; Probe Ordered.

This sudden and brutal act shocked the small village, especially as Jayesh had been acting strangely in the days leading up to the incident. The police have arrested Jayesh, who continues to claim that his actions were dictated by the goddess. Local authorities are investigating whether his behaviour was a result of a psychological disorder, with mental health experts being consulted. Matar police have registered a murder case against Jayesh, and further investigations are underway.

