New Delhi [India], August 27: South Korea's Global Startup Center (GSC) has launched its Startup Inbound Roadshow in India, highlighting major opportunities for international entrepreneurs and showcasing Korea's evolving, founder-friendly ecosystem aimed at attracting innovative startups to its thriving market.

Opening Korea's Doors to Global Founders

The Korea Special Startup Visa (D-8-4(S)) is a unique program designed for foreign entrepreneurs who are eager to expand their businesses in Korea. Unlike conventional visas that require extensive documentation or academic credentials, the Special Startup Visa prioritizes innovation and business potential. It lowers the barriers to entry by waiving academic or residency requirements and places the focus on the founder's vision and the startup's technological promise.

Applicants submit a business plan and supporting documents online, and their proposals are evaluated by a non-governmental expert committee--offering a more practical, founder-focused review process. Startups that pass this screening receive a government recommendation and can swiftly apply for their visa through Korean immigration offices or embassies, even before establishing a formal Korean business entity. Once approved, founders receive legal residency and are expected to launch their Korean operations within six months.

Emphasizing the importance of the India-Korea partnership, Hyunjung Kim, Program Lead of the Global Startup Center (GSC), stated, "This visit provided a meaningful opportunity to introduce Korea's dynamic startup ecosystem to India and to explore new opportunities for collaboration. Our goal is to foster joint innovation and create platforms where entrepreneurs from both countries can grow together."

Heesun Lim, Operation Lead of the Global Startup Center, added, "This meeting went beyond a simple exchange--it was a valuable occasion to present Korea's inbound policies and support programs directly to Indian startups. Strengthening cooperation and interaction between our two ecosystems will open new opportunities for both countries, and we look forward to becoming true partners in driving global growth together."

How to Apply

Anyone with a strong, innovative business idea can apply directly via the Startup Korea website (startup-korea.com). The application process is transparent and flexible, and founders are assessed based purely on business merit, not academic history.

With its special visa program and proactive efforts like the Inbound Roadshow events in partnership with The Circle: Founders Club, Korea is emerging as Asia's leading destination for startups seeking expansion. By welcoming diverse entrepreneurial talent from India and beyond, Korea aims to build a globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

