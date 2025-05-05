BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Acclaimed Italian school for Fashion & Design, Istituto Marangoni, is proud to announce an impressive 91% employability rate among its graduates across all its nine campuses across the globe, as confirmed by a recent audit conducted by leading research firm DOXA.

Istituto Marangoni's commitment to fostering a vibrant learning environment and providing students with the skills, knowledge, and insights necessary to thrive in the competitive creative industries is reflected in this achievement, underscoring the effectiveness of its educational approach and the lasting impact its graduates make in the fashion, design, and luxury sectors worldwide.

"This outstanding placement rate is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and demonstrates that Istituto Marangoni Mumbai's quality education and industry connections effectively empower the next generation of creative leaders for successful careers in the global fashion and design landscape," said, Mr. Tarun Pandey, Chief Operating Officer -- Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai. "We are proud of our graduates' achievements and the recognition they have received from top brands in the industry," he added.

With a 91% placement rate across its global campuses, Istituto Marangoni connects its students with a wide array of prestigious brands. At the Mumbai campus, students have found success in securing positions at leading global and Indian companies across Fashion Design, Fashion Styling, Fashion Business, Interior Design, and Luxury Brand Management.

These brands include names like, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Varun Bahl Couture, Manish Malhotra, Payal Singhal, Masaba Gupta, Babita Malkani, Hala Al Gharbawi, Kresha Bajaj, Tata Trent, Urban Darzi, Twee in One, Lajjoo C, Bloni, Relievi, Mother Care, Label Life, NeceSera, Swatee Singh, SDS by Kushal Shah, Label Frow, Rohit Doshi, Tara and I, Rishi and Vibhuti, SKO, NMACC, Linen Voyage, Shehla Khan, RushiManoshi, Raisson D'etre, Dandelion, Polite Society, Papa Don't Preach, Ara Lumiere, Milaaya Embroideries, Ritika Mirchandani, Spykar, Nicobar, 11.11, The Burnt Soul, JayWalking, Pink Peacock Couture, Studio Verandah, Emblaze, Prima Czar, Harleinz, Merrakish Enterprise, LoveBirds Studio, Pero, Jatin Malik Couture, Pallavi Goyal, Resort wear by Ramola Bachchan, Shevie Exports, Summer Somewhere, Suta, Label Jenn, Camessi Collections, House of Rare, I Was a Sari, Elan, Almost Gods, CLO3d, Dandelion, Vaishali S, Kamakhyaa, Paio Shoes, Merrakish Enterprise, Elle, Conde Nast India, Calvin Klein & Tommy Hilfiger, Salvatore Ferragamo, DSPR, AZA Fashions, Bluorng, NMACC, Kate Spade, Terra Tribe, Refash, The White Crow, 6Degree, Nykaa, Purple Style Labs, AisPi, Jade, Ashtar Weaves, Arvind Brands, Fab India, Inditex, Skechers, KAZO, Puma, H&M, McCaffeine, Bestseller, Riseworld, Aditya Birla Group, Pantaloons, AJIO, Being Human, Bluestone, Charles and Keith, Myntra, Libas, The Souled Store, Extra Butter, Diamantina, Bombay Shirt Company, Walking Tree, Zomato, Crepdog Crew, Malvika Sitlani, ZARA, Lenskart, Vogue, ELLE, Aastha Sharma, Exceed Entertainment, Excel Entertainment, Khara Khapas, Anisha Gandhi, Meagan Concessio, Lakshmi Lehr, Aroka, Shoppers Stop, Ami Patel, Vrinda Narang, Azariah Jewels, Dirty Magazine, Backstage Studios, PLOTI, Myntra, Tata Trent, AisPi, Mohit Rai, Allia Al Rufai, Esha Amiin, Isha Bhansali, Akshay Tyagi, Purple Style Labs, TOABH, Anita Dongre, Paio Shoes, Elevate Promotions, Niyosshic PR, Confidential Couture, Gucci, Bandana Jain, Ensemble, Aroka, Tumi, Magnanimous, Coach, UNIQLO, Diesel, Bulgari, Le Mill, Diamantina, Luxepolis, Deme By Gabriella, Nykaa, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, PR Pundit, KAZO, United Colors of Benetton, Hermes, Burberry, Misho, The Cai Store, Lighthouse Co., LV, Moet Hennessy, Chanakya International, Inditex - ZARA, LaBante London, El Sol, The Lighthouse Co., Galleries Lafayette, Ashni + Co, Mercedes-Benz India, Verve Magazine, Faquih and Associates, IKEA, Rooshad Shroff, Gautam Desai Designs, Cocoon Fine Rugs, Design Pataki, Seedle, ELLE Decor, Stir World, Architectural Digest, The Quarry, The Morph Lab, Red Architects, Arjun Rathi, Floating Canvas, Jaipur Rugs, S.Alt Studio, Studio Lotus, Morph Lab, Asian Paints, Splendour Living, Essentia Environments, FADD Studio, Orange Lane, Netflix.

With this achievement, Istituto Marangoni continues to strengthen its position as a leading institution for fashion and design education globally, as well as in India, providing students with the knowledge, skills, and industry exposure needed to excel in their chosen fields.

