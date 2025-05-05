After six back-to-back wins, Mumbai Indians are now gearing up to host Gujarat Titans in the 56th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The MI vs GT IPL 2025 match will be the 12th game for Mumbai Indians and the 11th for Gujarat Titans this season. Both sides have 14 points already gathered ahead of this match. Mumbai Indians boast a high NRR of +1.274, while Gujarat Titans have +0.867. A win here for any of the two teams will make their road to the IPL 2025 playoffs way simpler. Mumbai Indians Become First Team to Win 150 Matches in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat After 54-Run Victory During MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Gujarat Titans have maintained their consistency throughout the Indian Premier League season 18. The Shubman Gill-led side have three wins in their last four games and have only three losses registered this season so far. Both MI and GT are favourites to enter the top four, and ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match, they still have dreams alive of finishing in the top two. MI vs GT IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs GT Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have featured against each other in six matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, GT are ahead with four wins, while MI have only two wins.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Jasprit Bumrah Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya Sai Kishore Suryakumar Yadav Mohammed Siraj

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Key Battles

Jasprit Bumrah has already scalped 11 wickets after playing in just seven matches in the Indian Premier League since returning from injury. He is an asset with the new ball. When Gujarat Titans opener and captain Shubman Gill who already has 465 runs in his 10 IPL 2025 innings faces Bumrah, it will be a test for both. If Bumrah doesn't manage to get Gill early, it will be trouble for MI. Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore were involved in a dramatic scene when MI and GT faced in Ahmedabad. Who gets the better of whom at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a question. Suryakumar Yadav is the highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians this season, however, he needs to be aware of the GT ace pace-gun Mohammed Siraj, who has been in fine form too with 14 wickets in 10 matches.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. The MI vs GT IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Rashid Khan Catch Video: Watch Gujarat Titans’ Star’s Excellent Effort To Dismiss Travis Head During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 Impact Players

Mumbai Indians might go with ex-captain Rohit Sharma and Karn Sharma as the impact players for the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match. Ishant Sharma and Shahrukh Khan can be the impact player choices for Gujarat Titans in this match.

