New Delhi [India], August 9: Travel News India Private Limited today announced the official launch of its new travel retail brand Globiq, marking a major expansion into the fast-growing retail landscape of India and South Asia. Globiq will offer travellers and commuters a unique, high-quality shopping experience, spanning categories such as Books, Toys, Confectionery, Tobacco Products, and Chocolates through its CTN (Confectionery, Tobacco, and News/Books) format stores.

Under the newly appointed leadership team--Mr. Atul Jain, as Managing Director, and Mr. Shantanu Chakravartty, as Chief Executive Officer--Globiq, envision rapid growth and innovation in the travel retail sector. The company has ambitious plans to launch 100 new stores across multiple formats over the next 12 months, strategically located in airports, universities, metro stations, and high street locations across the region.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Atul Jain, Managing Director of Globiq, said:

"Travel retail in South Asia is at an inflexion point. With Globiq, we aim to redefine convenience, accessibility, and quality for travellers and consumers on the move. Our focus will be on curating a product mix that delights every customer segment."

Mr. Shantanu Chakravartty, CEO of Globiq, added:

"Our vision for Globiq goes beyond traditional travel retail. We are creating an integrated brand presence that delivers premium assortments, consistent service, and engaging retail experiences at every location--be it an international airport or a busy city metro station."

Globiq's expansion blueprint for the coming year is backed by robust market research, industry partnerships, and a commitment to offering curated, customer-first retail experiences. The brand also plans to introduce innovative store designs and bespoke concepts for its CTN stores, catering to both local and international travellers.

With its launch, Globiq is poised to become one of the fastest-growing travel retail brands in the region, setting new benchmarks for convenience, variety, and experiential shopping in South Asia.

About Travel News India Private Limited

Travel News India Private Limited is a diversified travel media and retail company with a strong track record in delivering value-driven experiences in the travel sector. With the launch of Globiq, the company further strengthens its presence in high-growth consumer touchpoints across India and South Asia.

