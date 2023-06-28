New Delhi, June 28: Crisis-hit Go First airline's resolution professional Shailesh Ajmera is set to meet civil aviation regulator DGCA and discuss the revival plan of the now-grounded airline. The meeting was scheduled for today afternoon.

Sources said Ajmera is going to give a presentation to the regulator about the revival plan of the airline in terms of bankers' dues, comprehensive revival plan and a number of aircraft operations.

GoFirst suspended flight operations since May 3. The airline operator in early May filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of US-based engine maker Pratt and Whitney for its inability to promptly meet its obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

The NCLT court accepted the airline's plea and granted an interim stay to protect the airline from lenders, lessors, airports and regulators, among others.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where the now-grounded airline had its footprint.

