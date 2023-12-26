BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has collaborated with esteemed financial institutions to facilitate access to gold loans with interest rates starting from 8.88% per annum.

The quantum of the loan, which starts from Rs. 1,500, is contingent on the appraised value of the pledged gold. The tenure for these gold loans is highly flexible, spanning from 7 days to 3 years.

Here are the interest rates provided by Bajaj Markets' gold loan partners:

Disclaimer: The specifics of the loans mentioned are subject to modification at the discretion of the respective lenders.

By pledging their gold jewelry or ornaments, individuals seeking financial assistance can conveniently get gold loans on Bajaj Markets. To apply for gold loans, one can visit the Bajaj Markets' website or download the Bajaj Markets App.

