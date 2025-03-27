BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 27: GoodToGo a premium meat delivery service renowned for its farm-fresh, responsibly handled meats, has opened six new stores this past month. With three new locations in Gurugram and two in New Delhi, GoodToGo continues its rapid expansion across the Delhi-NCR region, now offering even more customers access to its high-quality products with a 200-person team.

GoodToGo's latest expansion reflects its mission to provide fresh, certified chemical-free meat delivered within 24 hours from farm to table. Recently backed by renowned investors, including the MMG Family Office--known for its business interests in Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Oil & Gas-- GoodToGo is poised for strategic growth. This backing enhances its ability to scale while upholding its commitment to quality and transparency, solidifying its reputation as a trusted leader in the meat delivery sector. GoodToGo last year acquired Tender Cuts to further strengthen its market presence and optimise operational efficiencies, innovate product offerings, and broaden its reach, ensuring that each order is freshly cut and responsibly handled to meet the highest standards in the industry.

Over the past year, GoodToGo has experienced remarkable growth, with its number of stores increasing by 400% from 4 to 20 stores, reaffirming the brand's leadership in the meat delivery sector. The company has also expanded its workforce significantly, with employee growth increasing from 30 to 200 employees to support this successful expansion. This growth comes on the heels of consistently positive customer feedback, with GoodToGo averaging a 4.5-star rating across Google reviews. Customers consistently praise GoodToGo for the variety, assortment, and freshness of its meats, as well as the convenience of having nearby stores offering doorstep deliveries and high-quality products. Moreover, GoodToGo's high standards are aligned with those of India's leading hotels, such as Oberoi and Shangri-La, which have relied on the GoodToGo team for decades to meet their demanding global requirements.

Additionally, GoodToGo has increased its online revenue through the GoodToGo app by 300% in the last 9 months, further demonstrating the company's capability to adapt and thrive in the digital marketplace.

GoodToGo upholds its key values of providing a wide variety of chemical-free meats, including chicken, seafood, and lamb, all of which are sourced responsibly and freshly cut for every order. The company adheres to stringent FSSAI standards and ensures that all its products are handled with the utmost care, making GoodToGo the go-to choice for premium meat delivery in the region.

