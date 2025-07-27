New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday vowed to support startups in the sports sector -- whether in management, technology, or manufacturing to boost innovation and growth in the industry.

In his 124th 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, PM Modi said, "During the past few days, I have received messages from many young athletes and their parents. In these, the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025' has been highly appreciated. The goal of this policy is clear - to make India a sporting superpower. Villages, the poor, and daughters are the priority of this policy. Schools and colleges will now incorporate sports into everyday life. Startups related to sports, whether they be sports management or manufacturing, will be helped in every way."

PM Modi stated, 'Imagine how much strength the mission of self-reliance would gain when the youth of the country play with self-made rackets, bats, and balls.'

On January 16, 2025, India marks nine years of the Startup India initiative, a transformative journey that began in 2016.

According to government data, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised more than 1.59 lakh startups as of January 15, 2025.

India has firmly established itself as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

This vibrant ecosystem, driven by over 100 unicorns, continues to redefine innovation and entrepreneurship on the global stage.

Major hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR have led this transformation, while smaller cities have increasingly contributed to the nation's entrepreneurial momentum.

PM also spoke on the potential of the textile sector, adding that textile is not just a sector in India. It is an example of our cultural diversity, he said.

PM Modi said, "Today, the textile and apparel market is growing rapidly, and the most beautiful aspect of this growth is that women from villages, designers from cities, elderly weavers, and our youth starting start-ups are all working together to take it forward."

Going further, PM Modi emphasised the importance of the Swadeshi Movement, adding that it gave new energy to local products and especially handloom.

"In memory of this, the country celebrates 'National Handloom Day' every year on August 7. This year, on August 7, 'National Handloom Day' completes 10 years," PM Modi added. (ANI)

