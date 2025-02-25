New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Government is committed to creating a favourable investment climate, ensuring regulatory stability, and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in India, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

During his virtual address at the Pune International Business Summit 2025, which was organised by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA) on February 24, the Minister stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to the US and France have paved the way for greater investment and enhanced collaborations.

Emphasising that the two-day summit will delve into emerging trade trends, build robust alliances and highlight the transformative role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in driving Viksit Bharat, Goyal pointed out that representatives from over 20 countries will participate at the event, reflecting global confidence in India's resilience.

Goyal emphasised that the Union Budget reinforces its commitments with a Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds for Startups and a Deep Tech Fund empowering entrepreneurs. He further stressed that a significant investment committed towards R&D with an initial estimation of Rs 20,000 crore for Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) along with a high-level committee, an investment-friendly index and Jan Vishwas 2.0 further bolster trust-based governance.

Noting that Pune known as the 'Detroit of the East' is the hub of innovation, the Union Minister stressed that the city is setting benchmarks across industries, making it the ideal venue to host events that foster collaborations and drive India's growth story.

Goyal praised MCCIA for bringing together an inspiring confluence of industry leaders and visionaries and said that the 90-year-old association has played a transformative role in fueling progress, empowering entrepreneurs and driving growth across Maharashtra and India. (ANI)

