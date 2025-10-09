PRNewswire

Singapore, October 9: The GovWare Conference and Exhibition 2025 will take place from 21 to 23 October 2025 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore, bringing together over 13,000 policymakers, enterprise and cyber leaders, cybersecurity professionals and academics from more than 90 countries and regions.

As the anchor trade platform of the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW), GovWare remains a cornerstone for cybersecurity collaboration, intelligence-sharing, and public-private partnership across Asia and beyond. Supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), this year's edition arrives at a pivotal moment, as the convergence of innovation and risk reshapes every facet of security, governance, and global cooperation.

"GovWare 2025 represents more than a convening. It is a strategic platform to address the shifting realities of cyberspace," said Ian Monteiro, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Image Engine, organiser of GovWare. "As threats become more systemic and technologies more complex, we are sharpening our focus on foresight, trust-building and accountability. GovWare continues to be where critical conversations take shape and where real-world solutions are advanced."

This year's theme, "Cyberspace: Of Starbursts, Black Holes, and Last Frontiers," draws inspiration from the vastness and volatility of deep space, mirroring the evolving dimensions of cybersecurity. It invites reflection across three fronts: progress within cybersecurity itself, its interplay with adjacent technologies such as AI and quantum computing, and the social and geopolitical contexts these technologies serve. Together, these forces challenge stakeholders to rethink assumptions, address emerging vulnerabilities, and lead with foresight amid accelerating complexity.

Over three days, GovWare will present over 170 speakers covering a wide spectrum of cybersecurity topics, from AI and digital trust, incident response, and cloud security to geopolitics, supply chain trust, and building sustainable cybersecurity ecosystems. Speakers include Royal Hansen, Vice President of Engineering, Google; Ir. Dr. Megat Zuhairy bin Megat Tajuddin, Chief Executive, National Cyber Security Agency, National Security Council (NACSA, NSC), Malaysia; Eng Choon Goh, President, Cyber, ST Engineering; H.E. Marta Pelechova, Special Envoy for Cyberspace, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic; Col Clarence Cai, Defence Cyber Chief, Singapore Armed Forces; Alex Stamos, Advisor to CEO, former CISO, SentinelOne; Esa Joffel, Inspector, Cybersecurity (Nuclear Security - IT & OT), STUK (Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority); and Dr Alejandro R.-P. Montblanch, Quantum Defence Lead, HSBC.

Government and institutional engagement will also be a highlight of this year's programme. This includes Government Closed-Door Session (GCDS) and the GCDS - Threat Intel briefing, designed to deliver timely, operationally relevant insights from leading agencies including Cyber Security Agency (CSA), Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT), the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS), Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech Singapore), and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

GovWare will also spotlight innovation from across the region and beyond. Startups from the IMDA's Accreditation@SGD and Spark programmes, alongside companies under the programmes from CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre and CyberSG R&D Programme Office, will showcase enterprise-grade solutions. Additionally, country pavilions from Czech Republic, France, and Finland, will present their companies, trusted solutions and capabilities.

On the exhibition floor, over 300 exhibitors will showcase technologies from global leaders, regional disruptors, and research institutions. Highlights include Cisco's live Security Operations Centre (SOC), offering a behind-the-scenes look at real-time threat detection and response. Other exhibitors like Check Point, Ensign InfoSecurity, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Security and Huawei, will also showcase innovations in infrastructure security, AI-powered threat detection and quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions.

Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) will also be a focal point through two complementary platforms. The invite-only CII Forums for Financial Services and Healthcare will convene cybersecurity leaders, policymakers, and businesses to address sector-specific challenges, share practical insights and examine the evolving impact of policy.

As part of its commitment to collaboration, GovWare 2025 has once again partnered with Trend Micro to present the inaugural AISec. This event will bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to explore best practices for safeguarding AI models and infrastructures, as well as innovative ways AI is being leveraged to counter modern adversarial threats.

Through these platforms and partnerships, GovWare continues to reinforce Singapore's role as a regional leader in cybersecurity, advancing cooperation, strengthening public-private engagement, and contributing to a trusted digital future.

Registration for GovWare 2025 is now open. For the latest updates on the agenda, speakers and exhibition highlights, visit www.govware.sg.

PR Newswire is an official media partner of GovWare 2025.

About GovWare Conference and Exhibitions

A trusted nexus for over three decades, GovWare unites policymakers, tech innovators and end-users across Asia and beyond, driving pertinent dialogues on the latest trends and critical information flow. We empower growth and innovation through collective insights, partnerships and connections. Our success is rooted in the trust and support from the cybersecurity community that we have had the privilege of serving over the years, as well as our organisational partners who share the same values and mission to enrich the cybersecurity ecosystem.

About Image Engine

Image Engine is a full-service B2B technology event producer and organiser, designed to provide innovative content, critical business intelligence and connectivity across the community of end-users, vendors and government agencies. With a deep knowledge base and extensive industry networks throughout the Asian region, we excel in facilitating effective market access, enabling our partners to deliver their solutions to the most qualified audiences with optimal environments for meaningful engagements and impactful outcomes. Image Engine is the organiser of the GovWare Conference and Exhibition, and the Event Partner for Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) since 2016.

