VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: Mumbai witnessed a spectacular evening of music, talent, and celebration at the DMI Music Presents Singing Competition & Icon Award 2026, held at the prestigious Atharva Auditorium. The grand event brought together renowned personalities from the entertainment and music industry, making it a memorable occasion for artists and audiences alike.

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The event was graced by eminent figures including music composer Dev Tripathy and veteran music director Dilip Sen. Their presence added immense value and inspiration to aspiring singers participating in the competition.

Celebrated playback singer Pamela Jain, producer-director Kalyani Singh, and renowned choreographer Pappu Khanna were also part of the distinguished guest list, encouraging participants and appreciating their performances.

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One of the highlights of the evening was the launch of the music video "Dil Ki Baatein", directed by Rakesh Sawant, with music composed by Dev Tripathy. The launch added a cinematic charm to the already vibrant event.

The singing competition showcased exceptional talent from across the country. After tough competition and impressive performances, the winners were announced:

- Winner: Devarsh Sharma - Awarded a cash prize of ₹1,00,000

- First Runner-up: Anneswa Dutta - Awarded ₹50,000

- Second Runner-up: Ramit Bajaj - Awarded ₹25,000

The event was flawlessly organized, celebrating emerging talent while honoring established names in the industry. It served as a powerful platform for aspiring singers to showcase their abilities and gain recognition.

Overall, the DMI Music Presents Singing Competition & Icon Award 2026 proved to be a grand success, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present and reinforcing Mumbai's reputation as the heart of India's entertainment industry.

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