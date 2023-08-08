PNN

New Delhi [India], August 8: Another record has been added to the achievement of Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham Temple located on GT Karnal Road and that is the 108 Kundiya Yagyashala, which was grandly inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Government's Industrial Development Export Promotion NRI and Investment Promotion Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. He said in his inaugural speech that I am feeling very peaceful after coming here and this temple is really very spacious and at the same time there is proper facility for people to sit here, fans and coolers have been installed at various places.

Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi on Manipur Issue: No-Confidence Motion Not for Numbers But for Justice for Manipur, Says Congress MP.

On this occasion, Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri, the national president of Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham, made Nand Gopal Gupta do a complete circumambulation of the temple, along with that he told that this is the first Yagyashala, in which 216 devotees or 108 couples can sit in Yagya, There are only 108 Yajnashalas in the name of Vishnu, along with the establishment of the Navagraha, the Swami Narayan Dham made of Ashtadhatu has been done with 10 elephants.

Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri further told that this Yajnashala is the first in the world in which any person can go and perform Yagya, provided booking is done first, in this we will also provide Havan material and equipment.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Gets Text Editing Support for Media With Captions on iOS.

On this occasion, President Temple Cell BJP Karnail Singh, City President Delhi SS Agarwal, Swarg Dwar Dham Jai Narayan Agarwal, Dham donor Ram Kailash Gupta, Dhamdata Vijendra Gupta, Dhamdata Harishchandra Agarwal, Dhamdata Shubhakaran Bodhra, Bharat Mata Dham as special guests.

Donor Satish Ramkumar Goyal and City General Secretary Satya Bhushan Jain were present. SS Aggarwal said that the main purpose of opening the Yajnashala is that the number of times God's name is recited, it is less, Satyabhushan Jain said that when the heart is disturbed, I come here.

Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham Trustee Mahesh Gupta, National General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, National General Secretary Ramesh Gupta, National General Secretary Pawan Singhal, Madhu Gopal Goyal, Anil Gupta and Naveen Garg, National Executive Senior Vice President Kuldeep Goyal were present on this occasion.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)