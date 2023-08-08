San Francisco, August 8: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out message editing support for media with captions on iOS. "Added message editing support for media with captions," the company mentioned in the official changelog. The company is also rolling out an updated user interface (UI) with translucent bars as well as new action sheets. The changelog also mentioned that the redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger set of stickers including more Avatars are still rolling out. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform to Let Users Send High-Quality Videos on iOS Beta.

All these features will roll out over the coming weeks, the company said. Last month, the messaging platform WhatsApp had widely rolled out landscape mode support for video calls and silence unknown callers option, on iOS. Users can silence unknown callers by going to Settings > Privacy > Calls. The platform also released the ability to natively transfer full account history when switching to a new device. This functionality can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Chats > Transfer Chats to iPhone. Last week, the Meta-owned platform WhatsApp started to roll out an animated avatar feature on iOS beta. ‘X Premium Subscription’ Gets a Man Into Trouble With Wife, Hilarious Chat Goes Viral on Social Media.

Beta users can share the animated avatars with anyone as it is not required to use the beta version to be able to receive them. The animated avatars are expected to bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a better communication experience. It was also reported last month that the company released a feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos. While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

